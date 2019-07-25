Conquest Brewing Company, the first Columbia-based production brewery to open since Prohibition, today announced that it will soon close its doors.
Conquest landed in 2012 as the first non-brewpub addition to what has become a robust selection of local craft beer. As pointed out recently to Free Times by Experience Columbia, Conquest is one of 13 breweries and brewpubs (counting both locations of Hunter-Gatherer) now operating in the area.
“It’s time to hang up our swords and mash paddles,” the Medieval-themed brewery wrote in a letter posted to its Facebook page and website. “We do not have a closing date to share right now, but we have beer on hand and new ones in tanks and we’d like to sell it and be wrapped up sometime around the beginning of fall.”
The brewery had seemed to have some new energy of late, giving its Williams-Brice Stadium-adjacent warehouse facility and taproom a facelift last year, and holding frequent release events for one-off beers, including versions of trendy styles such as New England and Brut IPAs. But it would seem that these changes didn’t do enough.
“There’s no single reason for this,” the brewery wrote of its closure. “A combination of internal and external factors and odds and ends we won’t bore you with have us sitting where we do now. The decision to sunset this brewery at this time was not an easy one, but it is the one we have chosen to make. Our personnel will be moving on to and, as the case may be, refocusing on endeavors that are important and rewarding for them. To a large degree the timing of this decision has been selected with personnel factors in mind."