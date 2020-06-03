Columbia's The Aristocrat bar lends a helping hand to protesters

The front windows at The Aristocrat look a little different these days. Signs and messages that proclaim phrases like “Black Lives Matter!” and “WE STAND WITH YOU” now greet anybody walking past the jazz-y, cocktail-focused bar in the Vista.

The new decorations signify more than the establishment’s staff not letting leftovers from recent protests of the killing George Floyd — who died during an altercation with Minneapolis police, in which an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes — go to waste. Their recent actions validate the reclaimed signage.

Owner Mason Crowson says he saw people in need when he attended the protest on Saturday, the first day of ongoing Columbia demonstrations, and he decided to help. He and some of his employees and friends turned the bar into a makeshift aid station for protestors. They also hit the streets in an effort to support people who were thirsty, hit by tear gas or in need of other assistance.

“I think when people are in need, there’s an obligation to step up,” Crowson tells Free Times. “It was difficult not to when you see people crying in a stairwell due to tear gas.”

Crowson’s efforts started as local law enforcement — with varying and hotly contested levels of provocation — repeatedly tear-gassed and shot rubber bullets at demonstrators during weekend protests. Columbia protests have largely remained peaceful after a contentious Saturday that saw four police officers hurt, one critically, and left several downtown businesses vandalized.

The Aristocrat owner and his team of helpers identify themselves with crosses of red tape on their arms. Anyone in need of aid can also go to the bar for help.

Bar manager Grant McCloskey has helped with the efforts, and says that, initially, he went to join the protest.

“Living in South Carolina, obviously this state has not been the most progressive for a very long time,” he shares. “Growing up in an environment that displays systematic oppressions … that was not how I was raised. Just seeing those stories and hearing their pain, I just felt charged to be out there.”

McCloskey details they had two off-duty EMTs from Greenville assisting them over the weekend and that supply donations have been pouring in from the community. The bar’s back room, which typically hosts jazz bands, is now stocked with food, medical supplies and more than 300 bottles of water. At times, Crowson’s dog has offered demonstrators some diversion for the protestors, the owner reports.

Crowson shares that they have offered water to police who have passed by, too.

McCloskey says their efforts are a way to support and highlight the protests and the organizations behind them.

“We’re here to assist Black Lives Matter, we’re here to help [people of color] and make sure we’re taking a backseat on all matters of this,” he says.

Crowson isn’t worried about anybody who might be slighted by his moves to support the demonstrations.

“I think if somebody is offended on my approach to peacefully protesting and by helping people, then that’s probably an individual I wouldn’t get along with,” he explains. “It's the call of duty to some degree.”

On Tuesday and as this article was posted on Wednesday, smaller, peaceful crowds continued to protest outside the South Carolina Statehouse. Crowson says he and his staff will continue to assist in whatever way they can as long as the protests continue.