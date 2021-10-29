Columbia's Smoked — the microbrewery/oyster bar/smoked meat restaurant — nears opening

Where does the frequent sight of two fingers of whiskey at $250 a pour lead you? For Sara and Greg Middleton, to the belief that their budding restaurant portfolio was ready for a fine dining turn.

That was the family’s takeaway as they saw their Player’s Club — an upper level, high-end and members-only club at The Main Course — flourish with frequent guests and expensive checks. The Middletons are now gearing up to open up Smoked across the street, a high-end smoked meat, oyster bar and microbrewery concept.

The restaurant will open on Nov. 16, with a week of soft openings in the days leading up to that.

“I think, at the end of the day, Columbia is ready for something new and fresh and exciting,” Sara said in an interview with Free Times. “We’re really going to try and be that New York restaurant … that upscale feel that Columbia is really ready for.”

The impetus for the restaurant came from a conversation between the two co-owners, where both named their favorite foods — oysters for her, smoked meats for him — and, thus, Smoked began, Sara said.

The result will be a restaurant that tries to do what’s available and popular around town, but not offered elsewhere under one roof.

Smoked’s menu offers oysters prepared a variety of ways — smoked, chargrilled, raw and more; small plates like a seafood dip, meat and cheese board; and main plates that include a Blackberry Trinity (which includes smoked pork tenderloin, crispy pork belly and sausage, with smoked blackberry barbecue, jalapeno cream corn and local vegetables), a Rockefeller Ravioli, and a Smoked Portobello Steak.

“Looking outside of Columbia, you go to other places (and) you see random combinations of food,” Greg said.

The restaurant is also a new pivot for the family. Their other restaurants veer closer into approachably priced hybrid “eatertainment” territory: The Grand on Main features a bowling alley and The Main Course a virtual golf area and a stage for concerts.

Smoked is essentially their first standard restaurant, Greg said. He noted the microbrewery, led by lead brewer Ashley Kinart-Short, still gives it a unique edge, however.

The owners didn’t disclose exact prices but said diners should expect to be at a three to four dollar sign point, referring to websites like OpenTable which use a one out of four “$” to indicate price range.

That price point ties into the restaurant’s sole focus on food, Greg said. It’s also a point of focus in their branding.

He said they’ve been intentional in not using “barbecue” to convey that they won’t be serving pulled pork sandwiches and instead higher-end fare.

“We wanted somewhere that specialized in upscale fine dining in Columbia,” he said. “Making this a fine dining atmosphere was very important.”

The tri-focused restaurant joins the family’s portfolio of restaurants on the 1600 block of Main Street. They own and operate the nearby Grand on Main, The Main Course and The Good Life Cafe. The family also has the forthcoming Peak Drift Brewing Company when it opens next year.

In September, the family, whose business roots lie in health care company LTC Health Solutions, took another upscale turn when they shifted the Grand’s basement area into an upscale cocktail-and-dessert bar.