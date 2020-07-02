Columbia's River Rat Brewery wins top SC brewery honors at international competition

Columbia's River Rat Brewery was named the top brewery in South Carolina at an international competition where at least four of the state’s other breweries competed, the brewery announced on Tuesday.

The oldest production brewery in Columbia won that award and three beer specific awards at the New York International Beer Competition. It won a gold medal for its Oktoberfest marzen, a silver medal for its Astronaut Sauce IPA and a bronze medal for its My Morning Stout.

“We were super excited,” says River Rat brewmaster Drew Walker. “We enter this competition pretty much every year and we always bring home something, but it's always nice to get that overall brewery of the year award.”

A scan of the competition’s website shows that River Rat has taken home the top statewide honor in 2017, and other, specific statewide awards in 2018 and 2019. The brewery has also previously won other medals for its specific beers.

Competition founder Adam Levy says in an email that the various medals given out are based on category and price, and judged by trade industry buyers “as if [they were] buying for their business.”

He details that at least five South Carolina breweries participated in the competition, but that they don’t disclose names unless they are awardees. Per the competition’s website, it gave out state-specific awards to 24 states. Levy claims it's the only beer competition where all the judges are in the trade, whether that’s retail, craft beer bar owners, distributors or consultants.

Walker says that the competition is better known among beer producers and brewers than among consumers.

“It may not be the showiest advertisement you can say, but it means a lot,” he elaborates. “I got a lot of friends around the country, they’ll find out before I do.”

While the competition’s judging notes were not given out, Free Times asked Walker to break down each of the beers that were award winners.

The head brewer says the Oktoberfest, a “classic style German marzen,” has been a longtime favorite at the brewery. River Rat’s website describes it as medium-bodied with a sweet malt flavor and a dry finish.

The New-England-style Astronaut Sauce IPA (5.4 percent ABV) is a hoppy beer that doesn’t veer into bitterness, he details.

“It’s quickly becoming our fan favorite, if not the fan favorite,” Walker shares.

He says the My Morning Stout (6 percent ABV) has been a favorite of his and owner Mike Tourville’s. He describes it as an “easy-drinking breakfast stout.”

River Rat is currently open for takeout beer from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.