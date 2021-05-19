Columbia's Lula Drake Wine Parlour plans for June reopening

For more than a year, Main Street's snug and posh Lula Drake Wine Parlour has sat empty.

Its owner, Tim Gardner, was a frequent critic of the way COVID-19 pandemic was being handled on a national, state and local level, and the 12-foot-wide space seemed ripe for becoming a “super spreader” site, he reasoned. So he kept the space shuttered.

But now, the time to return is nearly here, as Gardner tentatively plans to reopen Lula Drake in June.

To figure out the right date, he consulted with experts he met through Safe Dining SC, a group he started to help restaurants stay informed on best practices during the pandemic. Keying on President Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations by his 100th day in office, Gardner also made the U.S. reaching that mark a requirement.

“I thought, ’If we can start if we can hit these benchmarks, I’m good to go,’” he said. “Because at that point when I’m ready to open, I feel like we would have turned that corner and I wouldn’t have to worry.”

Lula Drake is one of few local restaurants to remain closed throughout the pandemic. Five Points' Thai bistro Baan Sawan stands as one of the only others in downtown Columbia to remain shut down, as pretty much every over restaurant that hasn't permanently closed has returned to some form of business.

With a healthy dose of help from his landlord and letting go of his upstairs event space, the Pastor's Study, Gardner was able to bide his time, waiting for the right time to come back.

Throughout the wine bar's time sitting empty, Gardner wondered about Lula’s future.

“I decided that if that ended up shutting us down, then I had to be OK with it,” he said. “This is a passion project. This is something I love, but I have other things in my life. So I just had to reach a point where this dream may go away.”

He said that the impending return feels like a second grand opening. Beyond the long time away, that feeling has to do with some changes coming to the restaurant.

The biggest development is that former chef Ros Graverson has moved on to lead the kitchen at Craft and Draft Irmo, where she has committed to stay on.

Gardner hopes to hire someone that can continue Lula Drake’s charcuterie and pasta programs and its emphasis on wine-focused small plates.

"I’m putting together a completely new team in the kitchen," he said.

The bar's wine program will also shift slightly. Lula Drake will expand its by-the-glass offerings, while its by-the-bottle selection will be thinned. The move is in part a response to the cellar sale that Gardner used to buoy the restaurant during its downtime, which depleted his wine reserves.

But Gardner promised that the bar will still be a destination for “hard to find, unusual bottles.”

“Before we had a 10 page list," he explained. "There’s just not enough money to (rebuild) that and it doesn’t seem to fit with where we’re going.

“What makes us special is that you can come in and get a glass of wine that you knew nothing about.”

Lula Drake’s bar manager, Jessica Williams, will also curate a new spirits program. Customers will only be able to order from the set cocktail list, she said. The hope is that the cocktails will complement existing offerings, and also draw drinkers to their food items.

“The simple idea is basically we’re not trying to encourage a lot of liquor,” she explained. “It’s small and crafted, just a few options if you want to start with a drink.”

While he's been more under the radar during the latter stages of the pandemic, Gardner was a vocal figure in the local hospitality scene early on, and a frequent critic of state and federal responses to COVID-19.

During his latest chat with Free Times, he pointed to the state not giving businesses leeway on alcohol license renewals, saying he was forced to let his lapse as they stayed closed and go through the new license process for his reopening.

“I wish the state had done more,” he said.

Gardner asserted he would not have reopened had the Trump administration still been in office, due to their mismanagement of the pandemic.

But now, with vaccinations mounting, experts' approvals and the Biden administration installed in the White House, he feels comfortable with getting back to business.

“In the last couple of weeks, it's been ‘I think you can do this Tim,’” he said. “I felt like it was really time to get things into gear and do it.”