Columbia's Indah Coffee closing Main Street location, TakoSushi to take its place

Indah Coffee announced it is closing its Main Street location on July 17 in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Owner Nick Hauser told Free Times that he was ready to re-sign his lease at the location — which faced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic's office downturn, but stabilized and was doing well in recent months — but the building owner/landlord found a better offer from another tenant.

“At this point we just want to ... focus on (the) good stuff we got going at the Sumter Street location,” Hauser said. “We’re moving forward and being positive.”

Tony Hanna, a leasing representative for the Arcade Mall property from Carolinas Retail Partners, confirmed that TakoSushi would be filling both the Indah and former Pita Pit space. TakoSushi, a restaurant concept that features both tacos and sushi, formerly had a space in the Vista but closed in 2019.

TakoSushi restaurateur Kevin Goldsmith said the restaurant will likely open in early October, possibly earlier if things move quickly. He said the two separate spaces will be used in distinct ways, with the Indah space a bar, sushi bar and lounge area, and the Pita Pit side as a kitchen and dining area.

Between the two spots and the additional hallway seating in the Arcade Mall, Goldsmith said the new location will seat roughly what TakoSushi's four existing outposts in South Carolina and Georgia do.

He said the brand had always hoped to reopen in Columbia, but the pandemic delayed their return.

"We were very successful (in Columbia), had a great following," Goldsmith said. "I got a guy that works there for real estate ... he's been showing me properties since the day we left."

With TakoSushi's entrance onto Main Street, Indah’s Hauser said he plans to move staff working there to the Sumter Street store.

To help find enough shifts for everyone, Hauser is moving up a plan to open the shop on Sundays. The shop has typically been closed that day, but he’d been planning to open on those days in the fall.

The move is two fold, as his Main Street staff gets shifts and he’s hoping it helps replace some of the revenue the business is losing from the closure.

Indah’s Main Street shop opened in 2018. Initially it sublet the space from Granger Owings, a clothing retailer, and Circa Barbershop. The barbershop pairing was a continuation of the same partnership the two businesses have at the Sumter Street location of Indah.

Amid the pandemic’s economic downturn, Indah took over the Arcade Mall space entirely as Granger Owings and Circa consolidated their operations across the street at the clothing shop’s main store.

Hauser said he had considered expanding operations, including building a kitchen, at the Main Street spot with this development, but had yet to make the investment before he was notified that the building wouldn't renew the lease.

“Sumter Street is doing really well. We were doing fine at Main Street ... wasn't outstanding,” he said.

Indah Coffee opened its Sumter Street location in 2017 after being a regular staple at Soda City Market on the weekends. That original location has emerged as a strong part of the Cottontown neighborhood. The shop now regularly holds live music events and Hauser is a key player in other popular neighborhood events.