Columbia's Hunter-Gatherer Brewery reopens on Main Street, with changes — and more coming

Since December, Hunter Gatherer Brewery’s original Main Street brewpub has sat closed. Owner and brewer Kevin Varner said he has consistently fielded questions about its status.

He closed the spot, a downtown hallmark for a quarter century, amid a COVID-19 pandemic surge and the accompanying business downturn. Varner explained he was “always going to try like hell to get it open” despite his second location — the larger brewing operation and restaurant at Curtiss Wright Hangar that opened in 2018 — seeing more success of late.

On May 25, he made good on that intent, reopening the downtown location.

“(Main Street’s) really just too much a part of my life and, hopefully, part of other people’s lives that it needs to be there,” Varner said.

Now that it's reopened, things are essentially the same, but that won’t be the case for long. Varner has plans to expand the bar’s tap system to be able to offer many more of his own beers as well as other breweries’ suds. The Main Street bar currently serves a rotating handful of H-G beer.

While the exact number of taps being added is still to be determined, Varner floated 20 total as a possibility. If that happens, he’d be able to put 10 of his own beers on alongside 10 others. He said the guest taps would mostly consist of beers from the Midlands and South Carolina.

The goal is simple and obvious: Draw in more customers, whether they be locals or visitors. Hunter-Gatherer doesn't can or bottle its beer, and doesn't do much in the way of off-premise sales, so it relies getting folks in the door.

That impetus is shaping his brewing approach as well, pushing him to create things like his Nearly Wild barrel aged sour ale series, the uniqueness of which he hopes will spark curiosity.

He said that chef Lee Henshaw has also updated the menu on Main Street. The most obvious change is the new hand-cut fries replacing the hash browns that have long accompanied the burgers and other sandwiches.

“The plan is to turn Hunter-Gatherer kind of into a tasting room," he said. "South Carolina's taproom."

Expanding the beers on tap will help combat what Varner admitted is the brewery’s biggest criticism: There’s little variety in his offerings.

“That’s always been a valid criticism for years, that we don’t have enough beers on tap,” he said. “So we’re going to go the other way around. Have plenty of ours and have them rotating really well, sort of every barrel can be different.”

In recent months, the hangar location has had strong business, and while Varner wanted to reopen on Main Street, he struggled to find staff. That problem affected the hangar, too, as it became tough to keep up consistent service

Now, with staff in place at both spots, he expects they will stay open, barring any unexpected coronavirus surges.

“We basically made it almost 12 months without being open," he concluded. "So that part’s behind us.”

Hunter Gatherer's reopening is another sign that the city's hospitality scene is progressing toward normalcy. In recent weeks, some restaurants have nixed mask requirements, and Main Street's Lula Drake Wine Parlour announced its own reopening plans after a lengthy closure.