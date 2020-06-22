Columbia's Hampton Street Vineyard changes hands

One of Main Street’s perennial restaurants is changing hands.
Per a release, Hampton Street Vineyard, the downtown Columbia bistro, was sold to Hall’s Chophouse’s sommelier.
A report from the real estate brokerage firm Sunbelt Business Brokers details that Jonathan Lopez, who has previous experience on the Chicago and New York City dining scene, purchased the restaurant that was started by Leigh Talmadge and partners in 1995. The spot is known for its extensive wine list and high-end food. Its menu recently had options like duck confit, braised boar shank and seared scallops.
Chelsea Carrier, one of the new ownership partners, declined to immediately comment on the ownership switch. Carrier discloses that Hernan Martinez is also a partner, along with Lopez.
Per the release, Lopez plans to “build on the excellent reputation of the food and wine program at HSV.”
On March 22, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it had closed due to COVID-19.
“After considerable consideration we have decided to close and do our part to try and slow down the spread of this terrible virus,” the post reads. “We will keep all of you wonderful customers we’ve known for the last 25 years in our thoughts. Please be safe and stay home!”
Per Lopez’s LinkedIn page, he was formerly the general manager at The Milling Room, an upscale restaurant on the Upper West Side that was featured in The New York Times in 2018 for being part of a trend of restaurants turning themselves into a partial co-working space during lunch hours.