Columbia's Greek Festival goes drive-through this year due to COVID-19

One of Columbia’s biggest fall events is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic by adjusting its format

Columbia’s Greek Festival, which organizers said can draw upwards of 160,000 people throughout its normal run, will turn its typical block-party-centered festivities into a drive-through food event from Sept. 16 to 19. The organizers made the call after the Delta variant spiked an ongoing coronavirus surge in the state.

“We checked with (the state Department of Health and Environmental Control) and they said it's actually spiking. … They didn’t tell us not to do it, but from our information we’re probably going to be at the height of the spiking,” said Steve Bitzas, one of the event's four chairpeople. “We decided the very next day to change it into a drive-through. We don’t want to infect people, we don’t want that stigma on our church.”

This year’s festival, hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, has many of the typical offerings one might expect at the festival. There’s 15 pastry options, which range from baklava to ergolavo; a lunch and dinner menu with souvlaki, greek style chicken and more; and a la carte orders, along with take-and-bake frozen Greek casseroles.

Bitzas said they were feeling confident in their execution and preparation for the event. They had previously done a pastry drive-through event in May, which went smoothly, and he felt prepared them for the upcoming Greek Festival. The church has been planning the event since July, he detailed.

The drive-through format is fairly straightforward. Bitzas detailed that drivers will have two ordering lanes to choose. They start in one parking lot to order, which he described as being like “Chick-fil-A, they’ll be taking your order on the iPad,” and then customers drive to the next parking lot for pickup.

Bitzas said festival organizers are anticipating about 80 cars an hour throughout the four days. Despite that volume, they’re hoping to keep wait times down to only two or three minutes, from when a customer orders to when they get their food. He said they aren’t worried about any supply issues or any of the various offerings running out.

“We’re cooking all day, every day,” he posited.

The annual event has grown steadily throughout its 34 year run, Bitzas explained. He’s worked since its inception, starting in the beverage area of the festival, which was initially only soda. Now, in a normal year, there’s alcohol served, numerous vendors and various dance areas, in addition to the signature food offerings.

He said that Columbia police provided the 160,000 attendance estimate, and that it makes the festival one of the largest one-off events of the year. The church typically donates a large portion of its proceeds to local charities, while the rest has been going toward paying for group’s new church mortgage.

“As far as I’m concerned, it's the biggest four-day party in Columbia,” Bitzas said. “We keep adding different things each year. I’m at the point where I think we actually peaked in 2019, but who knows, if this COVID goes away we’ll be back.”

Columbia’s Greek Festival isn’t the only church-ran event that has been altered due to COVID-19. Last month, the Incarnation Lutheran Church cancelled its annual Oktoberfest Columbia event due to the escalating COVID-19 situation.

The popular October's Gervais Street Bridge Dinner and September's Arts & Draughts party at the Columbia Museum of art, two non-religious events, cancelled their dates last week.