Columbia's food and drink scene battled back in 2021, after one of the worst years ever

In a year after lengthy shutdowns for Columbia's restaurants, I found myself drawn to those with the most on the line.

I’m conflicted in trying to understand whether things changed for the restaurants, or rather, increased awareness of their tenuousness brought out newfound appreciation.

Indeed, there's a somewhat crass realization that one of those answers seems to suggest I found a personal benefit in their difficulties, so I hope it's the latter (my own appreciation growing).

Whichever the case, it was meals like fried gizzards at The War Mouth; a warm and varied meal in the snug Chaufa Line in Lugoff; smoked wings at Transmission Arcade; or wonderful composed meals like a beet salad from Hampton Street Vineyard or tapas from Ratio that I enjoyed the most and leaned on this year.

More broadly, I was most drawn into the city’s international scenes, particularly West Columbia’s handful of taco trucks and other independent restaurants of all stripes.

It felt as if those meals represented what's strongest about this city's dining. They're places and meals where it seemed passionate food or drink were made with intentionality, despite the need to be as pragmatic as ever in business practices.

It's an aspect of the city's scene that grew in the last year as well or plotted plans to grow.

The laser-focused German brewery Bierkeller Columbia finally announced plans to open their own brick-and-mortar in October, after operating in a nomadic style for years. Longtime Columbia cook Pierce Bowers took his pasta-making business full time and is now supplying local restaurants and grocery shelves with handmade products — further proof that passion has its place in Columbia's dining scene.

Columbia also got a little glossier, with the Middleton family opening Smoked on Main Street, an expensive oyster bar/smoked meat/microbrewery. The family (who also owns The Grand and Main Course) also plans to open a colossal North Main Street brewery called Peak Drift in the next year. But there were others with more fine plans too, like the forthcoming Ambrosia Taverna and Prohibition cocktail bar.

All of those opened or are opening on the city's Main Street, and it's a sign that the city's upscale scene is picking up pace rapidly.

Beyond that, spots like the West Columbia brewery Savage Craft Ale Works and D's Wings opened with much success as well and furthered a strong craft beer scene on that side of the river. It joined other prior year openings, such as WECO Bottle and Biergarten and Steel Hands Brewing.

But things weren't all good for some this year. Some city standouts closed or faced changes.

Asanka Kitchen's owners moved out of the city, costing diners one of the most rewarding meals in the city.

Shigeharu Kobayashi and his family also sold Camon to a group of former employees — a warm development but a shift in a longtime city staple, both culinarily and as an individual.

Then there was the loss of Andy Shlon, a community staple and the eponymous founder of Five Point's Andy's Deli, which remains open and operated by his family.

It feels perhaps out of taste to focus solely on what was good to eat or drink this year, or on the developments inside the city. That’s because the livelihood of the city’s restaurants is still uncertain by some measures as 2021 nears its end.

Some owners I’ve spoken with have shared that dining is back to normal, or at least back at sustainable levels, but others are still uncertain.

The industry continues to deal with labor issues and supply issues, though owners report things have leveled some. It's not uncommon to see shortages or price hikes or shifted hours as the year come to a close.

However, on the labor front, some longtime departures come with personal benefits. Employees I spoke with in August told me they realized they wanted more out of life after they were without work for some time during closures and made life moves this year.

“It was a huge part of my life for a long time,” Andy Haddock, a former longtime bartender at West Columbia's Terra, told Free Times. “I really thought I was going to be a bartender forever. I really did.”

“(The pandemic) just gave people pause to really examine how life was and determine they were getting out of the business to do other things," he said.

Industry data across the nation suggests that things are far from stable in other ways too.

As 2021 draws to a close, the omicron variant is spiking, and it seems the effects are already being felt in the industry.

According to data from OpenTable, diners had returned to restaurants at levels on par with 2019 (pre-COVID), after being down almost 60 percent at the start of 2021. That held up for almost half the year. Since the start of December, however, that same data has shown a steady trickle back down. As of this week, the industry is down 10 percent from the last “normal” year.

But it’s important to keep in mind how far we’ve come. OpenTable also offers data for 2020 and, at this time, dining was down 66 percent.

These numbers follow the passing of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund at the start of the year, a much-lauded program that directly gave restaurants funding based on pandemic losses. However, the program was overwhelmed with applicants and unable to offer funding for the bulk of those who applied.

A bill that would provide additional funding for the program has garnered support from federal lawmakers but has yet to make substantial progress.

A letter sent to policymakers from the Independent Restaurant Coalition, an advocacy group founded during the pandemic, detailed a recent survey they conducted that found over 86 percent of independent restaurants risk closing permanently without further relief. Local restaurants signing on to that letter included Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and BLD Diner.

It’s clear that while many have gotten off their feet, next year will be a crucial time for many as they continue to try and find their footing again.

Here’s to hoping that the omicron will pass quickly, as unlikely as that seems. And here’s to hoping that in the next year, our sole focus can be on good food and drink.