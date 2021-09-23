Pizza is a chameleon. It's a big reason why people love it.
Few foods can equal the way it fits into every tier, price point and flavor profile in the culinary world.
It must be the most riff-able food around. A pizza may come with white sauce, pesto sauce, red sauce, no sauce, olive oil and garlic, and so on. The toppings can be mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pepperoni, prosciutto or anchovies. At times it's spicy, sweet, tangy or a little bit of all of 'em.
And pizza might also be our most dynamic food, able to fit any meal or occasion. Columbia’s pizzerias reflect this, with date night-worthy destinations and casual, come-as-you-are spots. In my last home of Minneapolis, pizza was offered at some of the snazziest spots in town, including a Halls Chophouse-like steakhouse, as a more affordable alternative.
Embracing and showcasing pizza's versatility, here are picks for pizza for several moods and circumstances. Note that the price points here typically start at each restaurant's build-your-own section with either one topping or none besides cheese. Did I miss any go-tos or do you have a better pick for my categories? Let me know — davidc@free-times.com
The Pizza for an Occasion — Il Focolare
2150 Sumter St. ilfocolarepizzeria.com.
Let’s start this list out right. For my money, the best damn pizza in town is made by the ‘za wizards at Il Focolare, the pizza joint owned by chef/restaurateurs Aaron Hoskins and Sarah Simmons. So why is this the best pizza for an occasion?
Is it a dedication to high quality ingredients? Is it a culinary acumen passed down from the owners? Is it thoughtful concoctions? Is it that tour-de-force white sauce mushroom pizza? Is it the charming environment?
Yes, it's all of that.
Plus, occasions often mean date night out. Luckily for Columbia residents, the extremely public health cautious Hoskins and Simmons have reopened their dining room mostly for reservations and some walk-in seating — with proof of vaccination required, so you can rest easy in the confines of their snug Cottontown pizzeria.
Pizzas run from $15 to $20.
The Pizza to Eat With a Beer — Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at the Curtiss Wright Hangar
1402 Jim Hamilton Boulevard. huntergathererbrewery.com.
Of all the breweries in the city, none have stood the test of time like Hunter-Gatherer. It’s the oldest microbrewery in the city — for better and worse. One could make a credible argument that Hunter-Gatherer has fallen behind other trendier and more prestigious breweries in town.
But I think they're a little underrated.
Owner-brewer Kevin Varner has recently started an extensive barrel-aged program that elevates the popular sour style to something with more complexity and nuance than what many other offerings around town have. Plus, I’ve tried some of his trendy styles, like a hazy IPA, and they’re solid, too.
At Varner’s second location, in the Curtiss-Wright Hangar, he pairs his brews (and a full bar with an accompanying cocktail menu) with a kitchen that makes some of the best pizzas in town. During a recent visit, I tried two of them, a sausage and pepper pie and a Greek pie. The latter was among the best I’ve had in Columbia, and the former was also strong.
Paired with the venue and beer, it was one of the best low key dinner outings I’ve had lately.
Pizzas run from $10 to $12.
The Pizza(s) That Offer the Best Bang for your Buck
Nick’s House of Pizza and Tony’s Pizzalicious
1082 Sunset Boulevard #A. nickhouseofpizza.com; 975 Knox Abbott Drive. tonyspizzasc.com.
I recently moved to West Columbia, and my new home is straddled by two spots that qualify for this category in equal measure: Tony’s Pizzalicious and Nick’s House of Pizza Restaurant. Both offer essentially the same special, a large specialty/three topping pizza and an accompanying small cheese pizza for less than $20. That’s a whole lot of pizza for not a whole lot of dough.
So which should you go with? At Nick’s, you get a place that leans Greek, but with pizza that offers all the typical accoutrements. At Tonys, the 1967-born restaurant follows the straight and narrow a bit more but has Greek pizza options, too. The choice, frankly, may come down to personal preference. And at this value, if you haven’t tried either, you might as well give both a go.
Pizzas run $7.50 to $18.99 at Tony's, $8 to about $19 at Nick's.
The Pizza for a Bad Day — Za’s on Devine
2930 Devine St. zasbrikcenovenpizza.com
You’re glum. You need pizza.
This isn’t an endorsement of eating your problems away — but, look, sometimes a little pizza can help.
Look no further than Za’s on Devine, which offers fairly elevated brick oven pizza compared to other pies around town. That means you will pay a little bit more for the size — an eight-inch specialty pie runs $12, a 14-inch is $21 — but it's worth it when you need a little oomph in your day.
Just look at these concoctions — like the Devine, which features white sauce, grilled chicken, pepperoni, prosciutto, Gruyere, feta, spinach and bruschetta.
A day instantly made better.
Pizzas run from $9 (build-your-own base) to $21.
The Pizza for Thick(er) Crust — Blue Pizza
2123B Greent St. bluepizzasc.com
Blue Pizza opened in the former Nicky’s Pizzeria spot in Five Points in late August. The restaurant’s website says it offers New Jersey-style pizza, which is not exactly the most prominent of varieties. However, a recent taste test suggested something akin to what one might get at Village Idiot or Nick’s House of Pizza, but with a thicker crust.
My trip featured The Roman pizza, a nice composition of marinara, tomatoes, basil, onions, mozzarella and anchovies. It came together well, with the anchovies providing a strike of brine that was welcome popping out the herbal and vegetal background. That crust was a delight, too, as it came in thick but not dense.
An "Artisan Pizzas" section of the menu has yet to debut.
Pizzas run from $13 to $20.50.
The Pizza for Getting Out of Your Comfort Zone — Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine St., 4517 Forest Dr., 612 Whaley St. villageidiotpizza.com.
I once read somewhere that a terrific way to ensure a new experience for yourself with little consequence is to try something new at a restaurant. An eclectic pizza certainly fits this idea.
Village Idiot Pizza is perhaps Columbia’s most popular pie and the best bet for this category. There are three locations, and owner Brian Glynn keeps them all fresh, with monthly specials and a varied regular menu.
Options have traversed from hibachi-style pizza, cajun pizza, pesto pizza, and a curiously named pie called The Octopus' Garden — there’s no octopus, just vegetables. All those toppings can be mixed and matched, too, if you’re feeling creative. And those aforementioned monthly specials come in the form of things like Nashville Hot Chicken pizza.
Pizzas run from $12 to $20.
The Pizza for When You Gotta Grab It and Go — Il Bucato
1615 N Beltline Boulevard. ilbucatopizza.com.
COVID-19 in South Carolina is bad again, and a fair number of folks I know are eschewing dining indoors. Luckily, pizza is loved in part for its ability to stay delicious on its way from the restaurant to your home.
In Columbia, Steve Cook, owner of the fine dining restaurant Saluda’s, wanted to capitalize on pizza's mobile characteristic. His takeout-only business idea just happened to land in the middle of a pandemic. Lucky timing during an immensely unlucky time, I guess.
His pizza has been met with rave reviews so far — including a nod for Best Take Out Food in the annual Free Times Best of Columbia readers poll. The pizza ranges from a ricotta cheese, caramelized onion, prosciutto and arugula pie to an all-veggie pizza to a Balsamic Bacon and Pear pie.
Cook said he wanted Il Bucato to cater to busy families and, in today’s frantic world, he seems to have done just that.
Pizzas run from $13 to $22.