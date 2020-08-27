Columbia's days-old Enzo's deli shuts down after break-in, plans quick reopening

Only two days old, the newly opened Five Points restaurant Enzo’s Delicatessen was broken into and has temporarily shut down.

Owner Joe Cardinale tells Free Times he expects to reopen the New York-style deli on Monday, at which point the stolen equipment should replaced. He declines to say how much the total value of the missing belongings is or the status of any police investigation, but says the stolen items were all various electronics

“Just dealing with 2020 here, man,” Cardinale says. “I mean, it’s a hiccup, but ... we’re just going to keep going.”

When it reopens, he expects the deli to begin serving its full menu. Since opening on Aug. 25, the restaurant had solely been selling cold sandwiches.

Named after Cardinale’s dog, Enzo’s fills the space once occupied by the well-loved Blue Cactus and, most recently, the short-lived Sneaky Pete’s restaurant, which closed in December after being open for less than two months.

The new deli sources its menu from Europe or American purveyors who specialize in Italian goods. The restaurant also acts as a specialty market, selling various olive oils, canned tomatoes and more.

Cardinale previously ran the deli as a pop-up in neighborhood bars, such as Jake’s, where he also operated the watering hole's Ripper’s food window.

He plans to open the space next to Enzo's as Bar Gran Sasso, a bistro, in the near future.