Columbia's Bourbon to expand with cocktail lounge next door

Popular Main Street bar and restaurant Bourbon will soon get bigger.

The Cajun-Creole restaurant and whiskey-focused bar signed a lease this week for the adjacent space, which formerly housed Blue Flour Bakery. The bakery, which has another location in Irmo, closed the downtown outpost in September, opening the door for Bourbon chef-owner Kristian Niemi to take over the location.

“Right now we lose a lot of customers to other restaurants (due to) a large wait,” Niemi said. “They’ll go somewhere else to have a cocktail while they wait for dinner. Now they’ll have a space to go for cocktails while they wait or if you just want to come in for a cocktail.”

The two spaces are technically connected in the same building, with a courtyard attached to the portion formerly occupied by. Niemi plans to take advantage of this additional outdoor seating, adding live music in the spring.

The lounge will offer the same cocktail menu as the existing location, but Niemi said that he plans to offer a differing small-plate food menu that will be prepared in the new location’s minimal kitchen.

He added that the new space will also allow the restaurant to take on more private events.

Bourbon’s addition will also alleviate occupancy concerns, Niemi hoped. The restaurant can currently seat about 60 people at max capacity, but is operating at roughly 40 to 42 seats now due to the ongoing pandemic.

That’s difficult for business, Niemi said, but if the new lounge opens while the pandemic is ongoing it could be a partial balm — particularly as the season shifts.

“The great thing about this is that we will be able to, once it's ready, even partially ready, we’ll be able to seat over there at a time when we’re losing our outdoor seating to colder weather,” Niemi explained. “We’re going to try and get tables and chairs in there and an atmosphere as quickly as possible.”

The existing Bourbon has an “upscale saloon” aesthetic and the expansion space will fall more in line with a “turn of the century” style, Niemi described. Blue Flour had a decidedly modern downtown coffee shop vibe and the forthcoming cosmetic makeover is the only major work needed beyond building out a bar.

Niemi did not have estimates for an opening date or for the amount of drinkers the new space will be able to accommodate.

When opened, it will be one of a few true cocktail lounges in Columbia. Spots like the Vista's Aristocrat and Goats in Five Points fit the mold of Niemi's vision.

Bourbon's expansion is a shot of good news for the bar. Recently, its executive chef, Frank Bradley, left on good terms to assume the same role at Hendrix, located a few blocks down Main Street.