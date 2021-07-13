Columbia wing destination 2 Fat 2 Fly makes long awaited return with Steel Hands pop-up

More than three years after its last event, the co-owner of Columbia’s revered restaurant and food truck 2 Fat 2 Fly still gets regular questions about a potential return.

“People ask if we hung it up, we’re like ‘hell no!’ … I don’t even know what the end would look like at this point,” co-founder Ramone Dickerson told Free Times. “A lot of life left in the 2 Fat tank, a lot of juice.”

On Thursday, those customers are getting what they want, when the stuffed wing slingers post up at Steel Hands Brewing for a pop-up event from 4 to 9 p.m. The expectation is that it will be extremely popular and Dickerson said he and the others are prepping to the tune of at least 1,000 stuffed wings. That number could rise to 2,000 or 3,000, he teased.

“We expect it to be a little crazy,” Dickerson said laughing.

Their return as a pop-up raises obvious questions about a more permanent return. Dickerson isn’t sure what the future will hold in that regard. He’s mulled hosting “storytelling experiences” where they serve multiple courses centered around stuffed wings and he shares the story behind each.

He said he and co-founder Corey Simmons joke about the state of the food truck, which “got the worst of the pandemic” without “a stimulus.”

“I think the funny thing is, the way these things happen. We’re happy where we are and (we're) good with it … then you’re like, ‘Let’s do this one thing again,’” Dickerson said. “I don’t know, after this. I think it would be cool to probably do some more pop ups, at the very least.”

Before it closed in 2018, 2 Fat 2 Fly was one of Columbia’s most successful homegrown eateries. They officially opened in 2010, popping up around town at various restaurants that didn’t have evening service and with a food truck.

Their prominence peaked when their stuffed wings — literally chicken wings stuffed with other ingredients like mac and cheese or jambalaya — earned them a reality TV show on the Oprah Winfrey Network and later a brick-and-mortar outpost in Columbia.

“A lot of people have always asked us over time, why we didn’t make certain moves, the four of us would always say it was not about the money,” Dickerson explained. “You make different moves when you’re looking for a payday.”

Since then, they’ve all gone separate ways to find regular work in the city’s food and drink scene. Dickerson and Simmons work cooking jobs for University of South Carolina athletics, and their two close friends and former 2 Fat partners Joey Thompson and Sean Coleman both work at Steel Hands, the first as cook and the latter on the beer side, he explained.

Dickerson said he loves working at USC with the student-athletes, but he deeply misses the time at 2 Fat as well.

“You try your hardest to not get caught up in the shoulda woulda coulda game,” he explained. “If you can keep that demon at bay, then you just look back and miss everything about it. You miss the people, the camaraderie, the people you worked with who came through. It was great.”

The four 2 Fat partners still keep in touch regularly with numerous group chats via text, Instagram and Snapchat. With Thompson and Coleman’s role at Steel Hands, hosting a pop-up there was an easy option.

They began planning it roughly a month ago, and initially looked for it to be a small event, Dickerson said. But after promoting it on their Instagram page it quickly gained traction. The July 12 post had an image that said: “This is not a test. 2Fat is back. 1Night only.”

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 1,000 users had liked the post, which pushed them to raise the numbers of wings they were preparing.

Their announcement caused regulars and others to reach out. One person offered to bring baked goods like they did when the truck was active. Another, who doesn’t eat pork, sent his once-common message asking if they would have non-pork options.

“There are so many of the textures of the old fiber coming out,” Dickerson said. “I think we almost already got what we wanted.”