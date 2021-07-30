Columbia wine bar Lula Drake hires former cook as new kitchen manager

Columbia's Lula Drake Wine Parlour announced its reopening plans in June, but it still had a opening to fill for the leader of its kitchen. It turned inward to fill that vacancy.

Longtime staff member Rachael Harrison, who worked under previous kitchen managers Ros Graverson and Pierce Bowers, is now in charge of culinary aspect of the the wine-and-pasta-focused restaurant. Former Hampton Street Vineyard sous chef Marco Gibson moves into that role at Lula.

Owner Tim Gardner said he expects the menu to take on more seasonality with this team in place. He reopened Lula Drake in July, after it underwent one of the longest closures on Columbia’s restaurant scene when it shuttered temporarily for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the closure, Graverson, his previous chef, decided to remain at the craft beer bar and bottle shop Craft and Draft, where she landed during the coronavirus hiatus.

“When we were ready to open back up, (Harrison) was ready and it was a perfect fit. The kitchen is actually at a place where I had always hoped it would be, I’m happier now,” Gardner told Free Times. “I just wanted to look at this with fresh eyes and keep new energy coming in back there.”

Gardner said he never planned to have Lula Drake become a true restaurant when he opened it in 2016, but that’s shifted over the years. The Main Street spot is now well-loved for both its wine and food, particularly its pastas and charcuterie boards.

Harrison now handles most of the handmade pasta creation, but former chef Bowers is supplying one of the featured pastas.

During the pandemic, and Lula’s closure, Harrison worked at Sarah Simmons and Aaaron Hoskins’ cafe smallSUGAR. Before Lula, she worked at the coffee shop Drip.

Since starting as kitchen manager, Harrison has retained some of the restaurant’s classic dishes — cacio e pepe and charcuterie boards, for instance— and brought in others like a Korean fried chicken dish.

Additionally, she’s tried to elevate certain dishes they’ve offered before. She pointed to serving arancini with Spanish influences, like romesco sauce and manchego cheese.

Harrison said the restaurant is currently focused on the here and now, but she aspires to have the kitchen become more diverse in the future, while retaining its wine focus.

“We really do want to have a seasonal menu, but we want to create something that while being an excellent product it complements the wines,” Harrison said. “We want the wine to shine and the food to support it.”

Harrison and Gibson are presently Lula's only kitchen staff, but they're in the process of hiring a third.

Gibson was hired after a stint working under the new ownership at Hampton Street Vineyard. His tenure there was fairly successful, with the restaurant featuring him as the chef for one of their popular wine dinner events. He departed Hampton before being hired at Lula Drake and declined to elaborate on the circumstances there.

He’s been working at Lula for about the last six weeks, helping them with menu development and in the kitchen.

“Pretty much every dish was a collaboration,” he shared. “Since we both created the menu together and did everything together … we call it a dance.”

Harrison said her new role is a huge undertaking, and that past positions at Drip, under prior chefs at Lula and with smallSUGAR were learning experiences for her.

“I’ve always really enjoyed cooking and it's definitely a vastly new experience for me," she offered. "I’m really excited to learn and try new things, and be able to gain new skills."