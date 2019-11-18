Grapes & Gallery, the tucked-away paint-and-pour hangout that distinguished itself by being open for patrons who want the wine (or craft beer) without the paint, is closing after an eight-year run.

There will be a closing party at the shop (1113 Taylor St.) on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. The festivities will include one last painting class, as the bar also finishes pouring the last of its well-curated wine and beer selection.

Proprietor Anna Ross is closing the gallery because the physical demands of running the space have become too much in the aftermath of a disc injury she suffered two years ago. She will keep her other job at the YMCA of Columbia.

Ross emphasizes Grapes & Gallery patrons are a community.

“Grapes & Gallery became a place where people began regularly gathering for weekly card games, book clubs, writing groups, community meetings and just general fellowship,” she says.

In addition to the community, Ross says the artists who led painting workshops contributed to the uniqueness of the space.

“Our artists really work to create a risk-free environment where people can truly see themselves creating beautiful artwork with minimal experience,” Ross offers. “Our clients leave the experience, too, with a little more knowledge of technique, color and style because our artists work to infuse information in the fun of a night with us.”