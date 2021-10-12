Columbia superfan, former Camon operator leaves town

Shigeharu Kobayashi received a text a few days ago after announcing his upcoming departure from Columbia to help open a restaurant in Oakland, Calif.

“You’re the most Columbia, South Carolina guy I know,” the text read from a friend in Minnesota.

That might be accurate.

Kobayashi is known for numerous efforts in the city. Among the notable is helping operate Camon Sushi Restaurant, the venerable sushi joint off of downtown, with his family; being the first Richland County voter in the 2020 election in a popular social media/voter advocacy campaign; and founding the Columbi-Yeah! moniker, among numerous others.

“I’ve always been excited about our city, and I’ve always enjoyed supporting it,” he said. “I found a lot of joy living in Columbia. …. Most of the things that I’ve done were just attempts by me to point at the people who we’re doing excellent work in our city.”

About three months ago, Kobayashi and his family completed a sale of their beloved restaurant Camon to the Bowen family, who had been helping run it since December 2020 and formerly worked for them.

The sale marked the end of a 35-year run for the Kobayashis. Though, in the months between the sale closing, the family acted like consultants for the Bowens as they progressed toward running the shop. His two parents, who both worked at the restaurant, are now retired.

In the time leading up to the sale, Kobayashi had previously described it as the closure of a 35-year chapter for the restaurant, with the next 35-year chapter beginning.

“We’re customers now and it’s very nice. We’ve gotten the chance to dine there a couple of times and it's been really great to watch them carry it on,” he said.

Kobayashi leaves the city he’s become a de facto cheerleader for this month to start restaurant JooDooBoo with chef and college best friend Steve Joo.

Kobayashi and Joo’s relationship goes back to the early aughts, where they went to school at Oberlin College together in Ohio. During that time, Joo got his first restaurant work at Camon for college credit and, after graduating, moved to Columbia and began working there full time.

“That was my first real introduction to what it was like to work in a restaurant,” Joo said.

Joo would work at Camon for a few years before he moved to culinary school. During that time, he worked at the famed California restaurant Chez Panisse, known for launching the farm-to-table movement in restaurants, and would later garner experience at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Before this new venture, JooDooBoo, he had a well-received popup he co-ran in Oakland.

His new restaurant could be best described as a Korean deli, a restaurant that will also offer up the Korean side dishes called banchan as a subscription for home cooks and house-made tofu. JooDooBoo will utilize California ingredients in traditional Korean cooking methods.

Kobayashi considered the restaurant, which should open before the end of the year, as among a new wave of Asian American restaurants that are finding ways to bring very traditional, as opposed to American-focused Asian food, Asian food to American diners. He posited that Camon, bringing a Japanese restaurant that one might find on a street corner in Japan, as an early example of that.

“There’s a lot of ways to express Asian American cooking,” he said. “I do see that wave and I am excited to take part in it and play my role.”

Joo’s hope is for Kobayashi to help manage the JooDooBoo front of house and do what he’s done well in Columbia — foster community connections and build the business’s sales.

“Already the conversations have already been enlivening I’ve had with Shige, sort of developing what those sales channels are going to be, and having meaningful engagement and conversation with the community,” Joo explained.

Kobayashi expects his time in Oakland to be a “medium-length” plan and he intends to return to Columbia at some point.

In preparation for that move (he's never been to Oakland), he’s had close friends assemble cards that detail why people should get to know him or, perhaps, buy him a drink in his new home. Kobayashi described it as the most “weirdo Shige way of doing that.”

“I have had to think about what’s going to be my identity in California when I move there. Am I just going to be out there talking about SC too much?” he concluded. “The answer is probably yes.”