Columbia steakhouse Carolina Strip Club closed in September, but the owner tells Free Times he’s moving quickly to reopen the concept in 2020.

Mark Segal, who also owns Carolina Western Pub, is targeting a spot in West Columbia to re-launch his steakhouse, though he declines to name a specific location.

“Hopefully, if everything works out, I’ll be in the West Columbia area very very soon,” Segal says.

While Segal seems set on West Columbia for Carolina Strip Club’s new chapter, he has also eyed Downtown Columbia.

The owner says that he closed the restaurant (at 902 Gervais St. in the Vista) — despite strong business — due to what he describes as a deteriorating building and high repair costs.

“I love doing business in Columbia, I was just having some major issues with the building,” Segal explains. “I couldn’t afford to put all that money into it with all the problems.”

Free Times could not immediately reach Colliers International, the real estate company that manages the property, to discuss the state of the building.

Segal reports that his concept was doing well financially in a steakhouse market that also includes popular high-end chains like Halls Chophouse and Ruth’s Chris’s.

“People are very apt to go to your non-corporate entities,” he posits. “People always want to try new places as long as they have [value].”

The Vista has seen a rash of closures of late, with Flying Saucer, Nonnah’s, The Casual Pint, and TakoSushi all ceasing operations between November and December. TakoSushi also cited a deteriorating building as the reason for its departure, a claim the property owner denied.