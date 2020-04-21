Columbia staple Yesterdays closes for good

Longstanding Five Points restaurant Yesterdays is permanently closed.

"Forty-three years is a hell of a run. It is with heavy but grateful hearts that we’ve decided to hang it up for good. We want to extend love and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride," the restaurant announced through its Facebook page. "This community made work feel like home for us (long before that was a thing). And nothing brought us more joy than making y’all comfortable. Take care of yourselves and be good to one another."

Free Times couldn't immediately reach Yesterdays co-owner Darrell Barnes for comment and a call to the restaurant went unanswered.

The restaurant's future had appeared murky on April 3, when it posted another message on Facebook regarding closing. In an interview with Free Times at that time, Barnes underscored the uncertain nature of the closure.

"Anything is possible, because we don’t know how long the virus will last. .. When you look at the whole realm of possibilities out there, anything is possible,” he said.

The restaurant had undergone some change in the last year. Its three owners sold the building to a new owner in January, with Barnes telling Free Times that it was only a real estate transaction, and that Yesterdays would press on, with the restaurant leasing the building back.

Across its four-decade-plus run, Yesterdays became an iconic institution nestled in the University of South Carolina-adjacent Five Points neighborhood. The owners seemed to lean into that built-in nostalgic charm. A dinner menu posted on Yesterdays website featured a message that said "some things never change... and we're proud to be one of them."

Per its website, the restaurant was started by Barnes, Duncan MacRae and Scottie MacRae. The three aimed to make a from-scratch American restaurant, drawing from "regional classics from around the country."

The Facebook post announcing Yesterdays’ end received more than 150 comments in 45 minutes.