Columbia sandwich operation becomes its own authentic NY deli in Five Points

When Joe Cardinale wanted to get the flavors of his Italian meatballs just right, he went to the source.

Cardinale brought his mother, a 1956 immigrant from Italy, into his Columbia kitchen via live-streaming video while he attempted to make them.

Cardinale hopes that people in Columbia are as excited about the authentic flavors of a New York deli as he is. On Aug. 25, he is opening Enzo's Delicatessen in the former Blue Cactus space on Greene Street in Five Points.

The deli's name is not a family import from the old country, but the name of his dog.

Operating a pop-up sandwich operation in neighborhood bars such as Jake's , where he also previously ran the Ripper's food counter, and The Cotton Gin gave him a pretty good idea that the food he missed from the Northeast might be popular in Columbia, Cardinale says. First it was staff members enjoying the sandwiches , then popup sales found a wider audience for what Cardinale calls a more authentic deli menu than what the city typically offers.

Many of his ingredients are sourced from Europe, Cardinale says, and others will come from U.S. providers who specialize in foods made the Italian way.

Those more authentic ingredients, he believes, will make sandwiches such as the Emilio, featuring sopressata and genoa salamis and fresh mozzarella, fast favorites. Another sandwich on offer is the Gigi, which features ham, Genoa salami, provolone and giardiniera relish.

The deli also will allow shoppers to stock up on items for home cooking, such as imported olive oils and dried pasta.

He had planned to push out the concept into its own delicatessen in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic intervened. Now he is moving ahead with a physical location instead of just delivery.

Enzo's will not open with dine-in service, but instead will have places outside for up to 20 to eat, Cardinale says. He plans to eventually open the space next door as Bar Gran Sasso, with a more bistro-oriented menu. No date for that opening has been set.