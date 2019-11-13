Pick Up Items

There are a lot of dishes involved in proper a Thanksgiving dinner. One person shouldn’t have to cook them all!

Outsource some (or even all) of the effort involved in creating a memorable holiday meal by placing pickup orders at your favorite Columbia restaurants. Some of the places have early ordering deadlines, so pay attention if you really want go snag that special pie or turkey.

Bojangles’ is NOT offering their usual seasoned fried turkeys this year. In their stead, Bojangles’ are offering their Big Bo Boxes full of fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea for Thanksgiving Day. Call your nearest Bojangles’ to see if they will be open Thanksgiving Day.

Bone-in Barbeque has whole roasted or smoked turkeys, sides such as mac and cheese, red-eye gravy, artisan cheese boards, pumpkin pies and much more available for pre-order until Nov. 25, with pickup on Nov 27. See the menu at boneinbarbeque.com. To order, call 803-728-7512 or email info@boneinbarbeque.com.

Capital City Kitchen and Grill is taking preorders for turkey wings, collards greens, mac and cheese, plus other Southern sides and desserts. Orders must be placed and paid in full by 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. See the full menu and ordering instructions at capitalcitykitchenandgrill.com/thanksgiving.html.

Cracker Barrel has options for ordering the entire holiday meal at crackerbarrel.com/order-online/thanksgiving. Orders must be placed at least 72 hours before the desired pickup time. Pickup dates can be from Nov. 23 through Dec. 1 at your nearest Cracker Barrel.

Fatz Cafe has Thanksgiving feasts to go whether you need all — or just parts — of your meal made by someone else. Call your nearest Fatz to make orders with at least 24 hours notice, and see the menu online at fatz.com/holidayfeast.

The Fresh Market is offering a plethora of options from a $150 dinner for 12 to whole turkeys, boneless turducken, seafood, sides, pies and a selection of wines to pair with Thanksgiving dinner. Orders can be placed online at thefreshmarket.com/our-products/holiday-meals through Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. or in store through Nov. 28 while supplies last. Order pick-ups will take place in store from Nov. 25 to 27 by 10 p.m. or on November 28 by 3 p.m.

Home Team BBQ is the newest restaurant on the block to offer its Thanksgiving favorites in bulk. From smoked ham and turkey to traditional Thanksgiving sides to gallons of its boozy-delicious Gamechanger drink (in case you and your relatives want to really liven up the dinner table). To order, call 833-444-7427 or email catering@hometeambbq.com. Please give 72 hours notice for all orders.

Kaminsky’s has a large assortment of beautifully composed pies, cakes, cheesecakes and gluten-free options at kaminskys.com. Order in person or by calling 803-550-9979, and give 48 hours notice.

Maurice’s Piggie Park has pickup options that range from a whole meal for $150 to just a smoked or fried turkey and ham, or pans of their sides, pies and wings if turkey isn’t your poultry of choice. Order online at piggiepark.com/holidays through Nov 25. Two days notice is required before the desired pickup date.

Midwood Smokehouse has smoked meats from turkey to brisket, plus a wide variety of handmade side dishes. See the whole menu at midwoodsmokehouse.com and call 803-764-1231 to place orders by Nov. 24. for a Nov. 27 pickup.

Peace of Soul has vegan Thanksgiving offerings Half or quarter pans of its barbecue or jerk-flavored drumstix or “chicken” strips, sweet and spicy “spareribs” and mandarin orange “chicken” round out the proteins, and sides range from maple glazed rutabagas to its much-loved mac and “cheese”. Email peaceofsoulsc@gmail.com for full menu and prices. Orders must be placed by Nov. 25 for a pre-Thanksgiving Day pickup.

Primal Gourmet has extra-healthy and paleo Thanksgiving options with a choice of turkey breast or pot roast, along with cornbread dressing, mac and cheese yellow squash, green bean casserole and cooked collards, among other sides. Order in person or by calling 803-509-0604 by Nov. 20 for a pickup between Nov 26 and 27.

Silver Spoon Bake Shop is taking Thanksgiving sweets orders. Choose from cakes, cupcakes, party fours, dessert bars, biscuits and muffins. All items must be picked up by 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. See the full menu at silverspoonbakeshop.com/thanksgiving-menu.

smallSUGAR is offering four options for your Thanksgiving dessert — a chocolate chess pie, bourbon pecan pie, upside down walnut apple pie and a pumpkin cheesecake. Order online at smallsugarsc.com/shop by Nov. 14 for a Nov. 25 to 27 pickup.

Spotted Salamander has some unusual and exciting additions to your usual menu, like shallot and bacon dip, white-wine-and-herb-brined turkey, squash pudding and chocolate peppermint cake, just to name a few. View the whole menu at spottedsalamandercatering.com/spotted-salamander-catering-ho and order by calling 803-556-2197 by Nov. 25 for pickups that end Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

The War Mouth will smoke your turkey, make your mac and cheese, collards, dressing and bourbon cream pie if you email your order to thewarmouth@gmail.com by Nov. 21.

Zoe’s Kitchen is doing a $130 dinner that serves 10, for those who want a much less traditional Thanksgiving spread. Think shrimp kabobs, hummus, falafel, ravioli, Greek salad and chocolate cake. Contact the catering manager at 803-514-3343 or sadierankin@zoeskitchen.com.

Go Out

Does the idea of cleaning your house and then cooking and then cleaning up after cooking sound like a less than restful holiday? Then take the whole family out to a restaurant, where they’ll take care of it all for you. Reservations are required for many of these options, though not all.

California Dreaming will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a Thanksgiving feast that will include oven-roasted turkey breast, sugar-cured ham, honey-butter-glazed carrots and several other vegetable-filled sides, giblet gravy, cornbread muffins and pecan or pumpkin pie. The cost is $19.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids under the age of 10. Call 803-254-6767 for reservations.

Columbo’s, located in the Doubletree by Hilton, has a well-stocked Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. that includes turkey, traditional sides and non-traditional seafood displays and a dessert spectacular. The cost is $40 for adults, $25 for kids 5 to 10, free for kids under 5, and $30 for military or seniors. Reservations are required by calling 803-744-2200.

Cracker Barrel is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner that runs $12.99 for adults and $7.99 for kids.

Embassy Suites is serving a Thanksgiving dinner from their in-house Terrace Restaurant with turkey, prime rib, shrimp and grits, baked salmon and more for your traditional Thanksgiving spread, or something a little traditional less for the turkey-averse. Call 803-252-8700 to make reservations. It’s $34.95 for adults, $30 for seniors and military, $20 for kids aged 11-5, and free for children under the age of 4.

Halls Chophouse will be open from 12 to 7 p.m, offering its dinner menu, as well as some Thanksgiving specials, including butternut squash soup, traditional roasted turkey or Southern fried turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts, whipped potatoes and a housemade gravy, and pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie for dessert. Reservations can be made at 803-563-5066.

IHOP, Waffle House, Denny’s, Fatz and Ruby Tuesday will be open, check your nearest location for altered hours.

Lizard’s Thicket will have all locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a special turkey and dressing dinner, plus tons of sides.

Maurice’s Piggie Park will have a special Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Charleston Highway, Lake Murray Boulevard and S.C. 6 locations for $14.99 per person.

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse will be open for a dinner buffet complete with meat on swords for $29.95 per person from noon to 10 p.m.. Call 803-708-3151 to make reservations.

Ruth’s Chris in the lobby of the Hilton Hotel downtown is open for Thanksgiving lunch and dinner with a four-course meal for $41.95 for adults, and $14.95 for children. The meal a roasted turkey dinner with a starter, sides and dessert. Reservations begin at 11 a.m. and can be made by phone at 803-212-6666 or through opentable.com.

Yesterdays Restaurant and Tavern will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner meal of fresh-cooked and sliced turkey, glazed ham, sweet potatoes, dressing and turkey giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, deviled eggs and pumpkin pie from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The regular menu will be available, as well. No reservations needed.

Got food or drink news? Email food@free-times.com.