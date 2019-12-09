Loveland Coffee, the specialty-grade coffee roaster and drive-through shop, is expanding in a big way — a new space in Irmo that will house its roasting facility and a two-floor coffee shop.

“Irmo is our home, it’s where we want to do business,” owner Beach Loveland tells Free Times. “We’ve invested in this community over the last seven years and they’re really hungry for something like this. … Really, I almost wanted it more so for them, than I did for myself.”

The business has mostly been a wholesaler to this point, and the only retail space it operates is a drive-through stand on St. Andrews Road, funded in part though a $9,075 Kickstarter campaign in 2012. In 2016, Loveland opened the roasting facility a short drive away.

The building at 7475 Carlisle St. in Irmo will house the company’s new roasting facility, a conference room, a kitchen and a bar. The building’s second floor will have seating space that’s also reservable for private events, and the property will also offer a patio seating area. Columbia-based SEED Architecture is handling the design.

Loveland plans to open the new space by the end of next summer. The building, now owned by Loveland, currently houses a CrossFit gym that will lease the space while it searches for a new home.

“The space originally was a restaurant/nightclub back in the day and then it was converted into a CrossFit gym,” Loveland details. “The inside is completely wide open at this point … so we’ve got a fresh palette to work with.”

The new space’s food options are still in the works, but he currently plans on offering several grab-and-go meals, pastries and, potentially, plated food. Loveland’s already partnered with Primal Gourmet, a Columbia-area meal-prep company, for food options and says he’ll search for more. He plans for the bar to offer up craft beer in addition to coffee, and he’s considering wine as well.

Loveland, certified as a roast master by the Specialty Coffee Association, says he hopes the events can help unite the local coffee industry’s players. He wants to host specialty nights specific to those in the industry.

“Sometimes it does get fragmented," he posits, "you know, there’s always competition, but we really want to bring our coffee community together.”

Loveland says the business' slow-paced growth was intentional. Rather than focus on retail, he wanted to build the company and its brand methodically. That meant selling beans to other coffee shops and partnering with breweries, such as Steel Hands Brewing’s coffee lager, before trying to expand.

“It was a very conscious decision” Loveland tells Free Times. “So much so, that it was like, ‘Oh man, are we missing out by not opening another location sooner?’”

“But really I’m glad we stuck to our plan," he concludes. "It’s allowed us to open this new location.”