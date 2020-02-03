When Stephanie Bridgers closed Rosewood's Local Buzz coffee shop in September, she didn’t think the business was in her future any longer.

“One day we just said, we’re done,” she reminisces to Free Times.

Bridgers was tired of juggling employee schedules and issues surrounding her location and building. The announcement, however, was met with pushback from her regulars.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe you’re going to close,’” Bridgers says. That outpouring left the door slightly open on a return from the community coffee shop that focused on gluten-free, vegan, paleo and other foods.

Three weeks ago, Bridgers re-opened The Local Buzz in Five Points at 631 B Harden St. as a 12-person cafe. She is optimistic that regular foot traffic in the University of South Carolina-adjacent neighborhood, along with returning regulars and visits from other local business owners will continue to sustain the new location.

That was underscored in an interview with Free Times, as regulars intermittently interjected to say hello to, with Bridgers dutifully exchanging pleasantries.

The new space maintains her favorite aspects of the old one, she says. She gets to bake vegan and other special dietary goods, talk with people and offer job training to kids with special needs.

Bridgers considered other locations throughout the area — including West Columbia and near Fort Jackson. She feels her selection of diet-specific baked goods fill a niche in the college neighborhood.

“There’s not a place like this on our side of town," she posits. "There’s a lot on Main Street and Northeast Columbia, but nothing really over here."

With the reopening, Bridgers restarted her work training for people with disabilities, envisioning participants using the experience on their resume for future jobs and networking. She formerly partnered with Dreher High School, training students with disabilities at the last location, though the instruction is now done independent of the school. Bridgers feels the smaller Five Points shop will be a better environment for the program.

The job training is unpaid, as the small shop Bridgers runs by herself can't afford salaries for the participants. But it’s still worthwhile for them, she argues.

“We’ll work with them and get them to a level where they have experience, then we train them enough so they can go somewhere else,” Bridgers says.