Hendrix executive chef Javier Uriarte wasn’t familiar with the company OpenTable when it named the Main Street establishment one of the best new restaurants in the country.
“I was like ‘OpenTable? What Does OpenTable have to do with anything?’” Uriarte tells Free Times. “I thought it was just Columbia … it was very fulfilling to read [the ranking] and know it was national.”
Hendrix and its rooftop bar officially opened in February and was the only South Carolina restaurant on the online restaurant reservation company’s list of top 20 new restaurants, which was assembled by ranking new restaurants by customer reviews.
As of Dec. 23, Hendrix had a 4.7 average (out of 5) across 330 reviews on OpenTable. Customers rate restaurants on food quality, ambience, service and value scores, which is then averaged for the overall figure.
Jon Sears and Chris Davis, who own several Five Points neighborhood bars, co-own the restaurant. It’s a steep departure from their other businesses, and marked their first foray into an upscale restaurant and bar. It features farm-to-table food and a Southern menu that Uriarte infuses with flavors from his home country of Peru.
“We’re about a year in and I think we’re really hitting our stride,” Sears says. “It just validates what we’re doing.”
Uriarte says numerous area chefs congratulated him and his staff for the accolade. He hopes the ranking pushes the Columbia restaurant scene's profile into the spotlight.
“We have so much more room to grow and do better,” he posits. “I think it just means more pressure for me, that I just need to step it up more.”
An OpenTable spokesperson shared that the company ranked new restaurants by combining customer reviews, after they had received a “minimum number of reviews.” The company does not share that number publicly, per the spokesperson.
This list was part of a wave of other rankings the company had done at the end of the year, ranking the top 100 restaurants in the country and the top dining trends. No South Carolina restaurants made the top 100 overall list, though three North Carolina restaurants did.
As for trends, the company analyzed customer restaurant reviews for popular keywords and found “health-conscious dining” and “global cuisines” growing in 2019, per an OpenTable news release.