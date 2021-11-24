Columbia’s food scene is taking bourbon out of the glass and into other delicious creations

Bourbon: a dark, amber liquid, with a two-fingers wide swath that can be swirled in a highball glass to release its characteristic and intoxicating scent.

There are dozens of strict laws that say what makes bourbon what it is, so making a pure and true bourbon is a special thing indeed. Bourbon, when sipped from a glass, leaves a lightly sizzling trail of warmth as it slides down the length of the esophagus, a tell-tale sign that it ever existed.

By law, no flavorings or color additives may be added to bourbon, so these are all strictly flavor notes and not actual flavors.

Because bourbon warms you up as the weather turns chilly, it's a smoky, autumnal kind of drink. That translates into a warming vibe and a flavor profile characterized as having notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak. These notes make bourbon as well-suited in a sticky-sweet dessert as it is in infusing meat, or making the morning’s coffee a little more pleasant too.

Throughout November, Columbia’s restaurants took bourbon out of the glass and played on these elements to much success. Free Times looked into places around town where you can find bourbon that exists outside of the glass and in more creative formats.

While we highlighted three here, there’s plenty others to look towards as well if you’re keen for the brown liquor.

There’s bourbon caramel syrup for coffees and lattes from smallSUGAR, the bourbon cream pie from War Mouth, brown butter bourbon ice cream from Sweet Cream Co., a bourbon pork chop special from Bourbon, and a line of bourbon barrel infused brown sugar, soy sauce, and salts that can be found at Kudzu Bakery & Market.

So see if you can find a little warmth, or at least the spirit of the warmness of bourbon, in places beyond the highball glass this season as the weather cools down.

Devine Street Cinnamon Roll Deli’s Bourbon Caramel Cinnamon Roll

2617 Devine St., 803-465-4947, www.thecinnamonrolldeli.com

You can’t find more flavors of cinnamon rolls in town than at the Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, and their bourbon caramel one is truly one to behold.

This big warm roll dives right into the classic bourbon caramel combination to swirl up a cinnamon roll that isn’t tooth-achingly sweet. The bourbon isn’t obvious to the nose, but the flavor and the warming sensation it provides as you bite into the roll invoke feelings of sipping a glass of your favorite whiskey. Except, this is better because it involves carbs and sugar too.

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli is doing carryout orders only due to dining room renovations, so order by phone or online to avoid waiting outside.

China Kitchen’s Bourbon Chicken

2419 Forest Dr., 803-254-7800, www.chinakitchenllc.com

Mostly found in Cajun and Chinese restaurants, bourbon chicken is a study in contrasts with sweetness from the bourbon and sugar, and salty from the soy sauce.

One of the few Chinese places in Columbia that has it is China Kitchen, on the corner of Forest Drive and Millwood, at the foot of Providence Hospital. The sticky, saucy chicken nuggets taste lightly of bourbon, but the flavor of it can get a little lost when combined with the other distinctly strong flavors in the sauce.

But it is there, and adds its own warming component to the dish as a sensation more than a true flavor. The chicken comes with a side of rice for a complete lunch and dinner.

PROOF’s bourbon-based ice cream

Available at liquor stores around the area. www.proofalcoholicecream.com

Did you know liquor infused ice cream is produced right here in Columbia?

Those red freezers common in liquor stores are filled with PROOF ice cream, and one of their boozy bases is bourbon. Their year-round bourbon flavors include chocolate cherry and bourbon caramel.

The taste of the liquor is a tad bit strong because it’s actually boozy, not just booze-flavored. Taking small bites is recommended for maximum enjoyment. As with all of the flavors of PROOF, the flavor you see on the label is a true indication of exactly what it will taste like, and bourbon chocolate cherry especially, is spot on.