Columbia’s COVID-19 takeout and a movie guide

Our homebound days have amplified my longing for two things over the past month: eating in a restaurant and watching a film at a movie theater. Thankfully, we live in the age of streaming which gives us the chance to have some semblance of these normalcies during abnormal times.

To help you get through another stressful week, I’ve gathered some of my favorite films and paired them with local takeout ideas to create the ultimate dinner and a movie night.

Film: Groundhog Day (Streaming on Netflix)

Brunch Plan: Breakfast spread from Lizard’s Thicket (multiple locations, lizardsthicket.com)

The Backup: Biscuit extravaganza from Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits (fatcatcolumbia.com)

“I’m reliving the same day over ... and over,” says Bill Murray’s Phil Connors in Groundhog Day. In this classic 1993 feature, Connors experiences deja vu as he suddenly gets stuck in a time loop and goes through the titular holiday repeatedly. If there was a time where we all really could identify with this predicament, it’s during today’s no-end-in-sight socially distanced lifestyle.

Taking a cue from a memorable diner scene where Connors leaves morals and calorie-counting behind, what better time than now is there to just order all the break-fast foods at a place like Lizard’s Thicket to eat your heart out for hours on end. Because tomorrow is kind of just going to be today again anyways.

Film: Bit (Nickelodeon Theatre virtual screening at nickelodeon.org)

Dinner Plan: Signature burger at Henry’s Restaurant & Bar (2865 Devine Street)

The Backup: Grilled Angus Rib-eye from Terra (100 State Street)

Is there a film creature we have grown to love more than the vampire? Few horror movie archetypes have evolved as much over the years: originally being the villains we fear (like Bela Lugosi’s Dracula or the menacing Nosferatu) to becoming the characters we oddly crave to be (thanks to TV series and motion pictures like True Blood and Twilight).

Bit continues evolving the theme through an “intersectional feminist vampire story,” with a transgender protagonist that amps up the best parts of modern vampire pictures we love while reshaping our notions of what a queer lead looks like in film (in the best way possible).

Nothing screams dinner and a vampire flick more than sinking your teeth into a slightly bloody burger — like one from Hen-ry’s, with the restaurant’s furiously red dragon cheese, drowning each bite with sips from a tall glass of Steel Hands Brewing’s juicy Tropical IPA.

Film: A Goofy Movie (Streaming on Disney Plus)

Dinner Plan: Salad and a slice at LaBrasca’s Pizza (4365 Fort Jackson Blvd.)

The Backup: One pound of mac-and-cheese from Spotted Salamander Cafe (1531 Richland St.)

Yes, Disney Plus has a treasure trove of vault classics to pour over any night of the week. But when times are tough and you need a reliable light and airy feature, look no further than the underrated classic known as A Goofy Movie. Between its legendary soundtrack full of catchy hits, its loveable cast of characters, and its perfectly lighthearted storyline, it’s well-suited to get your mood up when the news is bringing you down.

Plus there’s cheese. Lots of cheese. And no place delivers on that promise more than LaBrasca’s, which has a cheese salad with a staggering mound of signature shredded mozzarella that makes up 80 percent of the bowl, threatening to topple like the Tower of Pisa emblazoned on the restaurant’s wall.

Film: Escape From New York (Streaming on Amazon Prime)

Dinner Plan: New York pizza party (Dano’s Pizza, 3008 Rosewood Dr.; Nicky’s Pizzeria, 2123 Greene St.; Village Idiot, multiple locations, villageidiotpizza.com)

It wouldn’t be a quality dinner and a movie list without at least one good action flick. Escape From New York offers both escapism and also a visit into our paranoia. Despite being made in 1981, John Carpenter proves that he was well ahead of the game as far as understanding the fear and frustrations that we have today with COVID-19. More importantly, it’s just really fun watching Kurt Russell go one-man wrecking crew through dystopian New York.

Pizza and action films have always been made for one another, especially so when pairing a New York slice with this classic.

Film: Eat Drink Man Woman (Streaming on Amazon Prime)

Dinner Plan: Yen Su Jee, egg rolls and steamed dumplings from Eggroll Chen (715 Crowson Rd.)

The Backup: Shrimp Shumai, Roti with Curry and Eggplant Basil Tofu from Kao Thai (1001 Senate St. #300); or Kimchi pancakes, mandu and bibimbap from 929 Kitchen & Bar (929 Gervais St.)

This is the 1994 Taiwanese feature that garnered director Ang Lee enough attention to propel him into Hollywood. It follows a family that suddenly goes through massive changes when love interests take each of them away from home. The film is as much a study in Chinese family relationships as it is an absolute feast for the eyes, with scene after scene of food luxuriously laid out over the dinner table. The first few minutes are arguably some of the best in cinematic history as far as food scenes go.

A film full of food demands a massive order — whether it be a takeout feast from Egg-roll Chen, a dim sum spread from Kao Thai, or a Korean extravaganza from 929 — to help you navigate through the drool-worthy scenes throughout the film.