Just under two weeks after announcing a pivot away from regular meal service to focus exclusively on special events, Columbia chef Scott Hall now says he's closing his restaurant Bone-In Barbeque.

On Monday, Hall confirmed the closure to Free Times but declined to comment further.

Free Times previously reached out to Hall on Thursday regarding the closure. He said, at that time, there were no plans to shift away from their plan to focus on events.

Bone-In was one of the first businesses to land at Columbia’s BullStreet, setting up shop in a space adjacent to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies baseball team. Outdoor retailer REI is set open in the district in May, and a Starbucks is slated to follow in 2021.

The restaurant opened in 2018 as Hall’s first brick-and-mortar effort and was known for popular events like Drag Brunch and weekly karaoke. In a Feb. 4 announcement, Hall said he was excited to build off those and produce more ticketed events.

The move was to be in line with Columbia dining trends, he said.

“We really just wanted to take this opportunity to try something new and get back to our roots, which is special events and catering,” Hall said in a Feb. 4 interview with Free Times. “There’s been a big shift in Columbia towards these semi-private dining, special event services.”