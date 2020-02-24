Columbia's A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen announces grand re-opening for brick-and-mortar

Popular vegan food truck A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen is set to hold a grand re-opening for its restaurant in on Wednesday.

The black-owned vegan eatery at 2338 Main Street has been closed for over a year as owner Folami Geter renovated the building. The new iteration will be a "fast cafe," Geter told Free Times in an interview before Monday's announcement.

"[The store will have] the same great food, but an ambiance and a surrounding to match," she says.

Geter hopes to expand the food options to be more inclusive of other dietary needs. She'll now sell raw vegan, soy-free and gluten-free products out of the updated space.

But she reassures customers that longtime favorites will still be there.

"We'll have all the [vegan] items that we had ... the bacon cheeseburger, the fried chicken," she says.

The restaurant has limited parking and will transition away from its former counter-and-table service model and toward counter-only. Geter hopes to offer online ordering as well.

Geter says the building was dated and required extensive work, with her father originally opening the restaurant in 2005 at that location.

"We’ve been able to get that taken care of, and so now the same peace that the food provided, you’ll also just get from being in the building," she posits.

Geter took over family business in 2013. It was formerly known as Lamb's Bread Vegan Cafe and owned by her father, who now runs Lambs Bread Returns The King Vegan Cafe, opened in 2019.

In 2018, Geter changed the name and started renovating the restaurant's space. At that time, she told Free Times the name change "represents my vision and and a more modern take on our cuisine."

In the meantime, she launched the now-popular food truck and took it on a tour of Southeastern food festivals. The food truck held its last service on Sunday, but Geter says that isn't going anywhere.

"We'll keep the food truck mostly for private events, for larger festivals and whatever we think is fitting the city," she says.

People's interest in vegan eating has increased dramatically over recent years. According to info from the research firm GlobalData, 1 percent of U.S. consumers claimed to be vegan in 2014, but that jumped to 6 percent in 2017.

Gallup released several data sets in January that showed vegan eating's growth is more than just for those who follow strict plant-only diets. The data company reported that 41 percent of Americans have tried a plant-based meat, and about 50 percent of adults younger than 50 had done so.

About 60 percent of Americans who have tried the plant-based meats are either very or somewhat likely to try them again, per more Gallup data.

Geter's noticed this trend too.

"A vast number of our customers aren’t vegan at all," she explains. "Whether it's for the love of animals, whether it be for health implications or concern for the environment in general. We see the trend has increased amazingly, it’s only going to get better."

She gives credit to her regulars for growing her local customer base.

"All of our customer base is built through word of mouth," Geter concludes.

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen's grand opening and accompanying press conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Dinner service will follow at 4 p.m.

The restaurant will launch with an abbreviated menu for its first two weeks. Regular meal service begins Thursday, with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.