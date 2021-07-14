Columbia’s a bar food town. But what makes good pub grub good?

In Columbia, no food is as ubiquitous as bar food.
Burgers, fries, chicken wings and other frequently deep-fried goodies are entrenched — and frequently dredged — here. From recent additions like smoked-wing haven Transmission Arcade to the ever-impressive Bourbon and The Whig, the city’s bar food impresses across a range of concepts and price points.
These aren't the only haunts beloved for bar food. On Devine Street, Publick House has earned a reputation for well-made wings. Only blocks away, the Five Points service industry hub Bar None offers up a variety of bar food standards done at a high level. Rockaway Athletic Club, D's Wings, Hunter-Gatherer, The British Bulldog Pub — indeed, the number of spots pushing attentively made bar food is voluminous.
“There's some very, very respectable food at sort of, like the bigger bars,” said Whig co-owner Phill Blair. “(Some are) as good as you'll find in other cities.”
It’s a strength championed by chefs at “finer” restaurants.
In a recent interview with Free Times at Transmission, Baan Sawan chef Alex Suaudom du Monde observed that bar food is made to spark the “pleasure center of your brain.” That’s accomplished through the combination of fattiness, saltiness and an often crispy texture, a trinity ready-made to be washed down with a drink or two.
Alex Strickland feels similarly. He’s the head chef at West Columbia’s Black Rooster, the sister restaurant to Main Street’s Bourbon that similarly spans elevated bar food and finer cuisine.
“I mean, what’s better than getting wasted, (and) soaking it up with a greasy fucking burger or awesome sandwich or whatever?” he asked rhetorically.
There’s a down-to-earth aspect to bar food that appeals to the chef, who has experience at fine dining destinations such as West Columbia’s Terra and New York City’s Momofuku Noodle Bar.
“It’s also one of those things that culinarily, don’t judge a book by its cover,” he said. “One of my favorite things is finding like s#!thole dive bars in town and looking for the New Brookland Taverns of Atlanta or wherever.”
But what separates the good bar food from the bad? What’s different in the kitchen between an elite chicken tender and one that’s subpar? How do burgers cooked on a flat top vary so widely?
Free Times talked with local bar and restaurant workers to better understand how the city’s better pub grub purveyors manage to stand apart, hoping to help you better understand why some greasy fare leaves us wanting while others leaves us in a joyous stupor.
The answers lie in a mix of holistic attention to the bar as a whole and dedication to preparation and clean up. This story details a handful of ways local bar and restaurant workers say you can tell what to expect or what’s going right — or wrong — with your meal at a bar.
Trust Your Senses
“Is the place busy, that’s a good sign,” Blair noted. “Do people seem happy to be there? There’s very many restaurants you could walk into and immediately notice the vibe is, ‘Oh wow, people are not happy here.’”
The Whig’s kitchen manager Matt Thompson also said if the bar isn’t relatively clean, it raises questions. Cleanliness was noted by all interviewed, though they cautioned that it’s not an absolute metric.
“If it doesn’t look like they’re keeping up with the place, it’s like, I’m having questions about what this kitchen is like,” he said.
“If they’re not keeping up with what you can see, imagine what you can’t see,” Blair emphasized.
The smell of the bar can hold answers as well. Strickland pointed to The Whig and its exhaust blowing the aroma out onto the sidewalk as a strong example.
“It doesn't smell greasy or burnt or … like overly fryer oily smell. It just smells like fresh fried chicken,” he explained.
If the bar smells poorly, it means one of two things, Strickland shared. It can mean unclean oil or that the kitchen may not know how to cook their grub appropriately.
“One of the biggest worst smells in any kitchen is burning beef or pork,” he noted. “There is like this unmistakable bitter smell to it. Imagine you drank the most bitter cup of coffee and … poured it on a stove top. … there’s no escaping it.”
If there’s no smell, it's perhaps a sign they’re not cooking or, perhaps, that what they’re cooking is bland, Thompson said.
“It makes it more enticing when I walk into a place and it smells great,” he offered.
Oil’s a Big Deal
As Strickland indicated, managing the cooking oil at a bar is a key factor in much of its output. It’s the main cooking agent in much of the fare, aside from the char grill or flat top grills.
He explained the oil involves daily filtering and changing the oil out roughly every other day. That helps save it from the aroma issues named above and prevents the buildup of unwanted particles.
A fry cooked in dirty oil would appear to have flakes on it, Strickland explained. It’s burnt dust from breading and other remnants from fried items that create an unsavory shade.
“It looks like there’s a shadow cast on it,” he said. “You can really tell if they don’t skim it. During service, any reputable restaurant should just be skimming their fryer as they go.”
Blair suggested there’s a hefty difference between the quality of cooking oils a bar can use. He said The Whig pays more for a “very high quality peanut oil” rather than a cheaper vegetable oil alternative.
Thompson said the weight makes a difference as well. A heavier oil, such as ones made from corn, can leave food with a “slicked down” texture.
“You can taste it,” Blair offered. “It tastes really cheap, basically like a coating, you can taste it in your mouth. It tastes like that typical bad greasy.”
Mind the Menu
As to the menu itself, Blair and Thomas asserted that it shouldn’t be too large. A large ingredient menu in a bar setting can indicate a lack of freshness, they explained.
“There’s no red flag (like) a menu that has 75 ingredients on it,” Blair said. “If you have 75 parts, one of them is going to be missing.”
The two also advised that a menu should be balanced, offering up the staples bar goers expect, but having some options outside of that is welcome, too.
The composition of the menu is a sign of care, suggested Strickland. It can be a warning sign when a bar’s menu features only one page with just a list of food. He believes it's a good indicator when the printed selection is well-designed, with smaller items at the top, made with a good material, with entries that spell out the ingredients, but avoid wordy descriptors.
“Sounds like you’re trying to sell someone a used car,” Strickland said of overly wrought writeups. “(Be) super simple. … When you see a menu and they put farm names, that’s when you know those people give a f#!k.”
Bars should also understand the importance of serving items appropriate for the setting. Items that require a fork and knife aren’t always a good bet, Transmission co-owner and cook Josh Bumgarner noted, adding that food you can eat with your hands is ideal.
“They need accessible things that aren’t going to take them a long time to eat,” he said.
Preparation Makes Consistency
The through line between all of the comments Free Times received was an emphasis on food prep. The representatives from The Whig, Transmission and Black Rooster all ready most ingredients in house ahead of time.
During a prep session at Transmission Arcade on a recent weekday afternoon, Bumgarner crafted sauces and gravies, prepared pickled goods and smoked meats well ahead of service. Additionally, Bumgarner and his staff hand bread their chicken tenders and, though this is more common, they hand cut their fries and parcook them (shorthand for partially cooking) ahead of service.
This hefty prep list helps in multiple ways. Bumgarner said he’s seen people taking notice of the difference in quality, and that getting things ready ahead of time helps them get food out quickly.
Despite these advantages, prepping things in advance isn’t always the bar food norm.
“Maybe some of it has to do with price point, profit margins,” Bumbarger said. “A lot of times, when you have bar food, you’re not really making a lot of money off of it. A lot of it is strictly alcohol sales. …. So they don’t want to make a lot of stuff from scratch.”
The Whig also makes much of their fare from scratch. The ingredients they purchase are all intended to be of high quality. Using their salad dressings as an example, Thompson said the higher quality ingredients bring more defined flavors. These small details make a difference, he explained.
“It’s like, don’t skimp on the parts that go in the other parts. It’s all evident,” Blair said.
Thompson shared that The Whig has landed on a consistent cooking temp for much of their food as a way to deliver what people want. Both he and Blair immediately pointed to “consistency” as the top goal a bar’s kitchen should strive for.
“I think consistency is the number one thing. You can meet expectations, that’s what people want,” Blair concluded. “They don’t have to be stunned every time. Every time they get a plate of food, they want what they think they’re going to get.”
How Much Should It Cost?
Of all the topics discussed, price elicited the most varied opinions. The de facto expectation is that bar food should be cheap, but in recent years that has changed dramatically in Columbia.
Yes, you can still find a cheap burger at numerous spots, but many now take a higher-end approach, often topping $15 for those and other offerings. Spots like Market on Main, Savage Craft Ale Works and Bourbon all serve elevated versions near that higher price.
Blair and Thompson believe bar food shouldn’t break the bank.
“Another thing that makes good bar food is affordable,” Blair said. “Don’t want my plate of bar food to be $20. I just don’t. I don’t want it to be bigger than my tab.”
Meanwhile, Transmission’s Bumgarner and Black Rooster’s Strickland were more indifferent to the price and focused solely on quality.
“If a f#!king burger is good, I’m paying $15,” Strickland explained. “I don't think anything has to be a certain way.”