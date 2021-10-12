Columbia restaurateur, chef announces Griffin Chophouse on Devine

Columbia restaurateur and chef Henry Griffin is expanding his steakhouse restaurant to a Devine Street location.

The new restaurant, Griffin Chophouse, is filling the vacant Dark Horse Tattoo space at 4418 Devine St. and will undergo renovations to build out a new storefront, outdoor dining area and additional on-site parking.

Liz Deese, a leasing agent with Scott Davis Caldwell Banker Commercial who represented Griffin, said that the restaurant fits well into the area. She noted that its been particularly kind to other new restaurants there like Another Broken Egg Cafe, as well.

"I mean you've got all that crazy great demographic," she said. "They're all rocking and rolling, but where do you get a good steak?"

The Griffin Chophouse restaurant’s menu includes a wide variety of steaks and barbecue options. The options range from dry-aged steaks to a 48-ounce tomahawk steak, plus seafood entrees.

The restaurant will be open for lunch, Sunday brunch and dinner. The space its filling will build out parking in the former animal hospital that was next door, in addition to having overflow from a nearby business once it closes, Deese said.

She also said that the restaurant will offer regular specials, beverage-paired dinners and an ample bar.

"Griffin ... they really proud themselves on being a chef-owned restaurant," Deese said.

Griffin opened the first Griffin Chophouse in the former Lexington Kingsman location, which he had co-owned. He split with that ownership group, which now runs the Cayce Kingsman and Di Vino Rosso, and opened the Chophouse as part of a new hospitality group named Happy Fork.

Griffin parted ways with Happy Fork earlier this year, but retained ownership of the initial Griffin Chophouse and his nearby Royal Butcher shop. Happy Fork has since gone on to open concepts in Chapin, including a revamped steakhouse named the Chophouse of Chapin and several others.

The local chef’s expansion into Columbia marks another chapter in the Griffin's tenure in the city.

The chef has experience working in fine dining spot Motor Supply Co. Bistro’s kitchen, before branching off on his own. He became involved with the Kingsman restaurants in 2012 and that ownership group later purchased the then-Ristorante Divino.

In Jan. 2020, he had announced plans to open a casual pub/pizza restaurant in Cayce, but those plans were scuttled after he partnered with Happy Fork.