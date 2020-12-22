Columbia restaurants shoulder costly outdoor upgrades to weather pandemic in winter

With South Carolina’s COVID-19 cases continuing to spike as temperatures drop, Columbia restaurants are increasingly seeking ways to lengthen the lifespan of their outdoor spaces.

So far, restaurants, bars and coffee shops have been aided by a mostly mild fall, with temps seldom dipping below 50 and at times reaching the 70s, allowing them to serve patrons outside without much discomfort. That’s increasingly important, as the pandemic is still driving customers away from indoor dining, even though Gov. Henry McMaster lifted restrictions on eating inside restaurants back in October.

Often, efforts to bolster outdoor areas come at steep costs for businesses already ailing from depleted sales.

Indah Coffee owner Nick Hauser estimated he spent between $4,500 and $5,000 on constructing an outdoor patio next to his Sumter Street store and, later, buying heaters to keep it palatable as temperatures dip.

“I was seeing the writing on the wall that outdoor was going to be really what gave us the opportunity to keep going,” Hauser said. “It was a big expense, but that versus the alternative, it did just seem like something we needed.”

Hauser’s coffee shop is just one of many places to eat and drink in Columbia that are investing heavily in outdoor spaces.

Just around the block from Indah, Cottontown’s The War Mouth regularly promotes the roaring fire pits on its patio in frequent social media posts. Publico in Five Points and Market on Main feature table-enveloping “bubbles” for outdoor dining.

At the popular Main Street rooftop bar and fine dining restaurant Hendrix, prepping for the winter is always an expense, but this winter's efforts feel more important than ever, co-owner Jon Sears said.

“That’s where people feel the safest. That’s where I think we’re going to get the most traffic,” he explained.

His bars spend roughly $300 a day on natural gas to fuel their heaters, which come in various forms and prices.

For instance, an outdoor “mushroom heater” that he uses at Jake's in Five Points — another of his Columbia bars, where the sprawling patio is a main attraction — costs about $250. Meanwhile, the natural gas heater Hendrix uses can run up to $1,100, he said.

Sears has shelled out for heaters at both establishments in the past, but he’s spending more this year to reinforce their outdoor heating resources. Additionally, the businesses will also have blankets on hand for customers.

In a less costly seasonal twist, Hendrix is also tweaking its menus to fit the outdoors with things like Hot Toddies.

“I think it's paramount to maximize the outdoor space this year, definitely more so than in the past,” he said.

Hauser believes his investment at Indah’s has the potential to remain a strong feature for the decade-old coffee roaster, which opened its Cottontown cafe in 2017 and added a Main Street location in 2018. But it was desperately needed in the short term.

The Sumter Street location has rebounded some but was facing a 60 percent drop in sales compared to last year.

Adding the patio has certainly helped. The cafe has held several outdoor events on weekends, drawing ample traffic to the cafe, and customers frequently cite the socially distanced atmosphere as making them feel comfortable, Hauser said.

Indah strengthens this advantage by closing its parking lot and opening the garage door to a large back room to allow people to spread out while protecting them some from the elements.

The second location on Main Street is having to contend with a dramatically changed downtown landscape, with many employees still working from home.

“(We) looked for some solutions that make sense outside our context. Is it perfect? Honestly no, but if we had not done it it would’ve been very difficult,” he said of the outdoor expansion on Sumter. “The hope is that, in the long run, when the pandemic is behind us... it’ll really help add in an additional amenity.”

These efforts to bolster outdoor dining are matched by a clientele that is more likely to persevere through cooler temps than in years past, asserted Bobby Williams, owner of the numerous Lizard’s Thicket restaurants in the Midlands and chairman of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. He pointed to his own anecdotal evidence of dining at West Columbia’s Terra, where on a cool night several outdoor tables were in use.

However, Williams said at some point it will just get too cold for Palmetto State residents, and he pointed to the Upstate, where it gets colder earlier than in the Midlands and in the Lowcountry.

“They did a great fall restaurant business. But now it gets too cold,” he said.

Further, he asserted that the pandemic’s impact on dining culture won’t go away when the crisis ends, and that the recent emphasis on outdoor spaces will remain crucial moving forward.

“If you have a 75- or 80-seat indoor restaurant, you will not be able to make it in the future,” Williams declared. “You've got to make it more spacious, more comfortable, you've got to have outdoor dining.

“Who’s to say this won’t happen again with a different disease?”