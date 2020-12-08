Columbia restaurants call out for help through social media

The War Mouth’s first social media post on Nov. 28 was pretty standard.

“Small business Saturday means even more this year. And hot sauce is always a good stocking stuffer,” read the call to pick up some of the Cottontown restaurant’s beloved red elixir.

The second post came less than an hour later, and took on a decidedly different tone.

“As The War Mouth approaches its 5th anniversary, I need to inform you that, like so many other independent restaurants around the country, we’re facing imminent closure,” co-owner Porter Barron Jr. wrote on Instagram and Facebook. “A few months ago, survival seemed possible, even likely. But as COVID-19 cases have soared, business has plummeted.”

The Friday afternoon call led to a Friday evening barrage of business, with a small line of hungry, thirsty and supportive diners waiting to get a seat. One hurried server who doubled as host told one group that a wait time couldn’t be predicted. They put their names down on the list anyway.

The hot sauce from the previous post sold out the next day.

“It was pretty spectacular honestly, we were definitely feeling the love,” Barron told Free Times. “I don’t know if that will prove sustainable, but it’s definitely lifted our spirits and steeled our resolve to hang on.”

His wearied call for help came as the pandemic continues to ingender a tumultuous climate for the hospitality industry. Early on came total bans on dine-in service, then lowered occupancies and other restrictions. Now, a mostly regulation-free industry is still suffering as customer enthusiasm has lifted, but not enough.

The War Mouth is one of a few Columbia restaurants who have resorted to ringing social media alarm bells to scare up business.

At LeBrasca’s Pizza, co-owner Milly Wilson posted on her personal Facebook that business amid COVID-19 was looking bleak in November, before War Mouth. The longtime neighborhood pizza joint was on the verge of closing if things didn’t turn around, but the post circulated on social media and was noted by several local media organizations.

The combination prompted a supportive customer blitz similar to what The War Mouth saw, Wilson said.

“After the news reports came out, the response was actually overwhelming. We were running out of food, because we weren't prepared for it,” she detailed. “So we had lines wrapped around the building, we had to close early a couple of nights because we didn’t have the product.”

Despite the initial burst of diner activity, it remains to be seen whether the gains will sustain long enough to keep these restaurants in business.

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe owner Ricky Mollohan said that with many diners opting for outdoor seating, the cooling temperatures have had a considerable effect on customer turnout — something many owners feared.

Mollohan, who closed his restaurant Solstice Kitchen and Wine Bar in September due to the pandemic, has taken a prolific approach to sharing his restaurant’s experiences and struggles throughout the downturn. He offers near daily updates on how things are going. One recent post joked that they only needed a baseball team — in other words, nine people — to beat the prior day’s turnout.

“Today was yuck personified,” the post read on Mr. Friendly’s page.

Before its call to action, there were nights where The War Mouth only sat two to three tables. The restaurant has nixed lunch service as a cost-cutting maneuver and is trying out using an attached parking lot and its shack-like auxiliary building as a takeout window and more informal outdoor gathering spot.

At LeBrasca’s, prior to the post, Wilson asserted that they were dealing with triple the cost for food products and that customers had yet to return in large enough numbers to account for the difference.

Barron said it was difficult to know whether the boom in business produced by social media would last and cited it as just another instance of uncertainty.

“All I can say is that every couple of weeks since February, the ground has shifted beneath our feet,” he offered. “You really can’t plan for anything a week or two out.”

Mollohan felt his posts have made a tangible difference, even asserting it’s been effective enough to help them get by for now. One of their posts received about 150 shares, which he said is far more than when they share a photo of food, for instance.

Mollohan expected more restaurants will begin to do the same as things go on.

“The best money option you have right now is to draw as much attention to yourself as you can, be it whatever it means and hit people with a reality dose,” he posited.

While it's seemingly effective, Mollohan bemoaned that it's where the industry is at. He hoped for another round of Paycheck Protection Program, widely known as PPP, funding or other governmental help.

Mollohan further suggested that diners may have to begin to be conscious with their spending, choosing to go to independent restaurants that may be struggling over chains or other visibly well-off restaurants.

“People have to literally say to their friends, no let's not do that, let’s go to this place, because it means more,” Mollohan concluded. “A trip to a smaller place means more than one trip to a bigger place that has got money.”