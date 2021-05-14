Columbia restaurants, bars easing mask rules as federal, state COVID guidelines soften

Columbia’s food and drink scene is scrambling to react to changes in recommendations and mandates when it comes to wearing masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised guidelines May 13 that were issued less than three weeks ago, now saying that fully vaccinated individuals can, with a few exceptions, gather, inside or outside, without worrying about wearing face coverings or maintaining six feet of social distance.

This came just two days after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order aimed at ending any existing mask mandates issued by local governments.

“The part that is most confusing to everybody is who do you listen to?” said Bobby Williams, owner of the Columbia-area meat-and-three chain Lizard’s Thicket and the chairman of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “The CDC, the state of South Carolina, the City of Columbia, Lexington, Richland County?”

McMaster’s order came just after Columbia City Council voted to extend its mask ordinance through June 5. Now, the CDC update seems to provide the final death blow to that mandate. While the city’s ordinance is technically still in effect, it will not be enforced, according to the city.

Meanwhile, Lexington’s ordinance expired in March, and Richland County still has a mask ordinance in effect. That ordinance is set to expire on June 5 and the county has yet to issue any update since the CDC’s shift.

On May 14, Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, issued a statement in support of the new national guidelines.

“The science tells us that vaccines are working," he advised. "Fully vaccinated South Carolinians can now go without masks in most situations.”

The relaxing of expectations when it comes to wearing masks was welcome news for many bars and restaurants, but so far, the reactions as to what policies they will enforce, and how that will change, are quite varied.

WECO Bottle and Biergarten, a business known for its strict mask enforcement, nixed its face covering requirement May 13 in the wake of the CDC's announcement. The staff is all vaccinated, so they're safe per the new guidelines, and they've been "taking an absolute beating from enforcing it," co-owner Phill Blair said via a text message.

The other business he co-owns, the subterranean Main Street dive bar The Whig, is similarly shifting to a policy of recommending but not requiring masks.

"I could scream, joke, and talk for days on the subject but to think anybody besides the absolute tiniest number of bars/restaurants was enforcing anything anyways is crazy," he said.

In the past, when questions arose about face covering requirements, a business owner could point to city or state requirements, said Nick Hauser, owner of Indah Coffee in Cottontown and on Main Street. But with recent shifts at the state and federal level, it’s become mangled.

“It just makes it a lot more confusing for people, I think,” he elaborated.

Hauser’s shops will likely take a “wait-and-see approach” to how they react to the new guidance and have yet to change their current policy of requiring them.

Williams said Lizard’s Thicket will no longer mandate customers wear a mask when not seated at his restaurants, but he plans on continuing to have workers do so until at least June 1. That gives him time to see how the new guidance affects his business.

Williams reported that reactions to the new orders and guidelines have already triggered a couple complaints, about customers not wearing masks, and about employees going against the still existent policy and not wearing them.

“They wish we would wear masks,” Williams clarified.

In Northeast Columbia, Random Tap co-owner Kimberly Gagliardi said via text message they’d likely allow customers to go maskless, provided they could show proof they were vaccinated.

“I am wondering though, when will a second round of vaccinations or a booster be required? No one knows how long immunity lasts,” she wrote.

At Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewing Company, owner Matt Rodgers said they’re trying to stay in line with CDC guidelines, while giving customers the leeway to “do what you want.” His brewery’s taproom has signs up asking for people to wear masks, but he said “it’s not really a demand.”

Local governments — and, in turn, local restaurants — seem to be playing catch up to the CDC guidance, which notes that their guidance is superseded by a bevy of factors, including state, city, workplace and business restrictions.

Andy Rodgers, owner of Art Bar in the Vista, said it’s been disappointing how various changes have been poorly communicated to business owners over the last year.

“As businesses, we’re finding out from the news like anybody else,” he complained. “We’re texting each other, telling each other, ‘What’s your plan on this? We’re going to do this.’”

“Like most businesses we want to do the right thing, somebody has to clarify for us and say this is how it works,” he continued.

Despite his frustrations, Rodgers was pleased with the new update.

He planned to make it optional for customers and for workers to wear masks in the bar starting May 14. He hoped the update could lead to an uptick in business, but was uncertain if the loss of students at the University of South Carolina and elsewhere, who are leaving now following the end of the spring semester, could offset that.

Both Rodgers and Lizard’s Thicket’s Williams said adjusting to maskless environments could take some time, after more than a year of wearing them. Rodgers expected the shift back to normal would come much faster than wearing masks did.

“We’re feeling pretty good. Our staff is vaccinated, we’re feeling pretty confident in the science of it,” Rodgers said. “They asked us to trust the science of the masks and now we’re trusting the science of the vaccine.”

Jordan Lawrence contributed to this report