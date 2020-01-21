The owners of Five Points hallmark Yesterdays have sold the restaurant’s building and parking lot, but have no plans to stop running the business.

“Yesterdays is still here, just like it always has and will still be here,” says co-owner Darrell Barnes, who emphasizes it was just a “real estate transaction.”

He declines to share who purchased the building, but says the three are now leasing the building back from them.

Barnes says the sale came as the ownership trio had gotten older — one of the three is 75 — and they wanted to move out of owning real estate. He downplays any changes that could occur from the transaction, whether that’s on the ownership side or in operating the restaurant and bar.

The trio have focused on hiring younger workers, he reports, and started closing the business down on Mondays for upgrades and maintenance work. That’s helped them ease the load as after decades at Yesterdays.

“I’ve got plenty of time in me. I’m only 65. I’ve got at least 10 more years in me,” Barnes says, underscoring recent reworkings of the menu as proof of Yesterdays’ continued vitality.

Potential renovations could happen to the 44-year-old establishment in the wake of the sale, Barnes adds, but those could be years down the road.