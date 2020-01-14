Curiously and charmingly located Columbia neighborhood eatery The Mousetrap announced on Jan. 13 that it is closed.

“Friends of The Mousetrap, I'm very sorry to say that due to circumstances beyond our control, the Mouse Trap has closed,” a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page read. “On behalf of the entire Mouse Trap family we would like to thank our Family of Friends for your Love, Gracious Support, and Countless Amazing Memories! Words cannot express our gratitude.”

Free Times' requests for an interview were not immediately answered.

It’s a somewhat abrupt end for the recently renewed restaurant stowed away in the Middleburg Plaza office park on Forrest Drive. Closed in May 2018, The Mousetrap re-opened that November under new owners George Floyd and Steve Gibson, after a lengthy run that began in the late-'70s. They took over after previous owners Bill and Elizabeth Jerry retired and remained shut down while Floyd and Gibson renovated it.

In a November 2018 Free Times interview, Floyd detailed that they wanted to maintain the original feel of the restaurant and mentioned its “intensely loyal following.” Floyd said they hoped to jumpstart breakfast and higher-end menu options. Free Times writer April Blake wrote that the updated space featured a heavily wooden interior.

It was, she noted, “a scene rich with old-school charm.”

Per The Mousetrap website as of Jan. 14, the restaurant had been offering lunch Monday through Friday, and serving dinner on Saturday only.

The Facebook page for The Mousetrap alluded to a murky future in a previous post on Dec. 29, where customers speculated it could close.

“We would like to thank everyone ever so much for their support this year,” that post said. “We will be taking the next several days to clean and take stock. Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful 2020!”

A 2017 Free Times story on 1987 dining detailed some of the restaurants that had been around since or before that year. The Mousetrap was one of 15 listed.