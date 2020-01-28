Inside the psh, dimly lit Lula Drake, owner Tim Gardner gushes about several wines he has behind the bar. They are mostly unique to Columbia and wholly unique to me — varieties I don’t recognize and from places that are as foreign to my wine knowledge as the countries they come from.

Gardner fears that some of these wines, and the exploratory experience his Main Street bar aims to give wine novices and experts alike, could be in danger if an international trade dispute between the United States and France doesn’t come to a truce. U.S. officials have floated 100 percent tariffs on European wines, which would come after 25 percent tariffs were already placed on French wine stemming from a previous trade dispute with the European Union.

“This issue is so volatile that anything could happen,” Gardner says. “I think that is what is making us all very concerned about the outcome.”

Republican President Donald Trump’s threatened 100 percent tariffs were put on hold on Jan. 20, as the two countries try to hash things out, providing some reprieve to Gardner and others in the industry, though apprehension remains.

In Columbia, few businesses have as much at stake than Gardner and his aggressively adventurous wine bar, but from fine dining restaurants to wine shops, many others in the local food and drink scene will at least feel some sort of reverberation if the new tariffs com to pass.

At Terra — the West Columbia restaurant known, in part, for its impressive wine offerings — general manager Matt Catchpole says prices for glasses could double. He says he runs a low markup on the restaurant’s wines, making any price increases difficult to withstand if the customer won’t pay for what could suddenly become a $20 glass of wine.

“That hurts a lot, most of the wines are not good enough to pay $21 for,” he shares. “The real advantage with European wine is that you can get a great bang for your buck a lot of the time.”

Catchpole worries that, if the tariffs did go through, it could cause a damaging ripple effect. He posits that small, non-corporate restaurants could close, servers and bartenders will take home less money and those European winemakers will move sales to other countries and may not return.

“Ultimately, if this goes through, I’m worried about having a job five years from now," Catchpole says. "We’re a little terrified.”

The two wine-affecting tariffs stem from a pair of disputes between the U.S. and Europe.

The first, from October, came after a disagreement over European Union subsidies given to aerospace company Airbus, explains William Hauck, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina’s department of economics. The World Trade Organization deemed those illegal, and in response the Trump administration levied 25 percent tariffs on French wine and other goods from Europe.

The threatened 100 percent tariffs began as retaliation for a French corporate tax on technology companies that make above a set revenue level, Hauck continues. That was essentially directed toward American companies like Google, Amazon and others who find ways to avoid most taxes in France, miffing the Trump administration.

100 percent tariffs would be “very high,” Hauck explains.

The two countries have come together since, though, and agreed to attempt to work through the issue, at least delaying the tariff.

“The Trump administration certainly has not been shy to impose tariffs,” he posits, adding that it stands out compared to other administrations. “We could be revisiting this issue in a few months.”

It isn’t the first time that tariffs have affected the wine industry, says Michael Kaiser, vice president of trade organization Wine America. He says the value of wine makes it a common product to be threatened with tariffs in disputes like this.

A dispute over a meat labeling bill in 2015 caused Mexico and Canada to threaten tariffs on products that included American wine. Ultimately, those were not implemented.

“A lot of time we are used as a way to incentivize the government, among other products, to come to the table,” Kaiser details.

He says his organization is worried about potential effects on American wine exports, as well. The European Union is the second largest market for domestic wine, behind only the U.S., and Kaiser says it could spark retaliatory tariffs on American wine.

“The bottom line is that we don’t want to be caught in the middle and this is exactly what this is,” he says.

While the Jan. 20 tariff postponement was good news, none of the people Free Times interviewed shared a rosy outlook on it. Though acknowledging it was a positive step, they’re all moving forward as if the tariffs will be implemented.

Gardner says he expects to learn more on the trade dispute in February. In the meantime, he plans on continuing some of the advocacy work he and others have been doing.

That could include creating side-by-side menus for customers that show prices before and after tariffs.

“It’s continuing what we started before the end of the year,” he says. “I’m trying to have a plan in place if they go through and, hopefully, celebrating when they don’t.”

Catchpole says he’s heard from wine industry players that are stockpiling European wine i to get ahead of any tariffs, while others are wary to invest any further.

He notes that numerous people, legislators and others, have signed petitions of support, but he fears the tariff postponement, while positive, could lend itself to folks letting the issue fall into the background.

“Now is when everybody needs to continue that pressure,” Catchpole says. “There is that general sense of things being more relaxed. It’s a sort of false sense of security.”