Columbia restaurant owners excited about new federal aid program

Columbia restaurant owners are praising the passage of a $28.6 billion federal restaurant grant fund that was signed March 11 by President Biden.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, part of the broader American Rescue Plan legislation, gives grants to restaurants and bars to cover expenses that can range from payroll to debt and numerous other expenses. In stark contrast to the Paycheck Protection Program, which was eligible for all small businesses regardless of type, this fund is the first tailored aid exclusively for the restaurant and bar industry.

“As much as things are kind of starting to trend in the right direction we feel like a lot of places still need help,” said Terra owner and chef Mike Davis. “So we’re excited for it to happen, we’re just anxious to see how it’s going to affect (the industry).”

The program works rather simply, with owners only having to show the difference between 2020 and 2019 receipts to calculate their grant totals, minus whatever they’ve already received from the PPP program.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund has several provisions that are tailored toward small, independently owned restaurants and those who may have been overlooked by previous aid programs. For instance, restaurant groups with more than 20 restaurants are ineligible, and the grants are capped at $10 million total and $5 million per individual restaurant.

Additionally, during the first 21 days of the program, the Small Business Administration will prioritize applications form businesses owned by veterans, women and other groups that have social and economic disadvantages.

The industry has been clamoring for such a program since nearly the onset of the pandemic, and this program fits the general mold of a proposal pitched by industry advocate group the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

Davis has been an early supporter of that group and said the newest aid will be particularly helpful after the dismal start to the year. He is still awaiting his second PPP funds, but is hopeful that the newest grant paired with that may be able to see his West Columbia fine dining restaurant through the rest of these trying times — pending any dramatic surges in the virus come fall and winter.

“By all means we’re not drowning at Terra but we’re not a healthy business either. We’re trying to get back to the old revenue stream,” he said.

This aid package follows another passed in late December, which re-upped the PPP program and re-enacted expanded unemployment benefits. While helpful, it was met with some mixed reactions from experts and trade groups, who varied between hailing it and finding it lacking.

Among the critics was University of South Carolina professor Drew Martin. He believed that package was too small and didn’t have a long enough lifespan to be helpful throughout the ongoing pandemic. Martin struck a different tune with this package and the accompanying restaurant grant program.

“I think they’ve covered a lot of our concerns. So I’m much more optimistic about this," he said. "I still think it's going to be 18 months before we’re back to business as usual, this will certainly get us within striking distance."

The professor in the university’s hospitality college also pointed to the program’s lengthy duration — it lasts until Dec. 31 2021 — as another boon. He further praised its broad range of eligible expenses and prioritization of marginalized operators.

Still, Martin worried that, after the initial prioritization window for such groups, they could again be left by the wayside.

“I think this is going to be huge for small business owner," he offered, "because they haven’t been able to maintain payroll and keep their business running without digging into their pocketbooks or their bank accounts or borrowing money."

Amyah Taylor, a manager at the River Drive Southern restaurant Food Gallery, said she was uncertain how much aid they’d receive, but was pleased with the program. Her restaurant has had steady business through the pandemic, she said.

“I mean we’re appreciative of it, we’re using everything that is out there for us,” Taylor said.

Bobby Williams, chairman of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, called the program a “shot in the arm.” The owner of the Lizard’s Thicket chain, which will he expected will likely be ineligible for the program, said the aid pairs well with the seemingly improving pandemic conditions and the stimulus payments.

“Things are really starting to go back to normal," he posited. "We’re finally getting through this and can see the other end.

"When this money hits, it’s going to be a godsend.”