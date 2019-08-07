Restaurant owners do weird things for publicity sometimes, and this case of Lazarius Walker, the owner of The Twist, is no exception. Walker created a $310 crab cake that’s been officially entered into the Guinness Book of World Records as the most expensive crab cake in the world.
“It must have gold in it!” you may be thinking. But you’d be wrong. The cake includes multiple types of crab meat, Italian black truffles and, most intriguingly, an edible platinum coating.
Walker is using this over-the-top appetizer to raise money for school supplies for local teachers. Plan ahead and order the crab cake by calling 803-470-6717 48 hours in advance, though, as it takes special preparation. The Twist is located at 9300 Two Notch Rd., Suite L.