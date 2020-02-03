The Columbia outpost of the health food grocer Earth Fare will close, along with all other locations, per a Monday press release from the company.

The Asheville-based company that specializes in organic and natural fare gave no timeline on the closures, describing them as “impending." The company opened in Columbia about 20 years ago and plans to sell its stock at price reductions starting on Tuesday, a company spokesperson told The State.

Those sales could last until February, the spokesperson said.

A Columbia store manager told Free Times they were unable to comment and directed us to another phone number. A message left has not yet been returned

The grocery company notes in the press release that it had “implemented numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion.” The company will attempt to find buyers for their properties.

“While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt,” the company details in the release.

“As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores.”

The company renovated the Columbia store in 2018, per an article from The State.