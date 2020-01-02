Another Five Points business is unexpectedly closing its doors: Favored Life Kombucha Bar at 716 Santee Ave. has announced it’s going out of business.

In a Facebook post dated Dec. 31, the kombucha bar writes, “Due to unforeseen circumstances The Favored Life Kombucha Bar will be permanently closing it’s [sic] doors. ... This is not a decision made lightly and it has been a pleasure serving you all.”

The announcement also states that the bar will liquidate equipment through Jan. 31. The bar, which focused on its titular non-alcoholic, carbonated, probiotic-filled health drink, was in business for less than a year, holding its grand opening on Feb. 9, 2019. Co-owners Kinya Gramblin and Trena Rachals declined Free Times’ request for comment.

Per Facebook posts, the bar closed its storefront in September. It remained closed through at least early October, and it’s unclear if it ever re-opened. The shop’s kombucha remained available at other local retailers.

The Favored Life, as Gramblin told Free Times in an earlier interview, was meant to be an alternative spot — with no alcohol — in the Five Points neighborhood. It offered multiple flavors of house-brewed kombucha on tap, with flavors ranging from elderberry to mango peach. The drinks could be enjoyed on site or taken home in growlers, similar to craft beer.

This closing follows close on the heels of the December departure of Sneaky Pete’s, another Five Points business that was only open for a short time.