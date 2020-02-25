Columbia grad opening coffee shop and bar along the Congaree

Sean Powers graduated from the University of South Carolina last May and expected to leave Columbia. He says he had job offers on the table from Boeing and ExxonMobil.

Powers, 22, imagined moving, working an office job, building up his savings and living a young professional's life. Instead, he's stayed in Columbia and opened The Front Coffee and Tap, a coffee and beer cafe, in the CanalSide apartment development along the Congaree River.

"It was scary because no one I know has done this and so there was no way to know how this will work or will it work," Powers tells Free Times.

In typical multi-use development fashion, Powers' coffee shop will be nestled on an apartment building's first floor, with several levels of housing above it. It will have seating for about 50 customers. He says he plans to make the shop available as an event space, as well.

For example, Powers says he hopes to bring in naturalists or park rangers to give talks on Columbia's outdoor offerings.

"I want to focus on not only being a coffee and tap house, but giving people an opportunity to build community, not only in the apartment, but in the river," he explains.

Powers plans to open The Front on March 26 with a host of local or regional goods on offer.

The shop will use beans from North Carolina's Counter Culture Coffee, but Powers mentioned Cottowntown roaster/coffee shop Indah Coffee as another source. He plans to offer a rotating mix of local craft beer, but says he's not ready to name names on that front yet.

Other items will include wine, tea and local bakery goods.

"We're trying to keep it as local as we can," Powers says.

Powers' path to owning The Front is unexpected, even beyond passing up the job offers. Growing up, he moved frequently. His father was in the U.S. Air Force and the family didn't land in the area until his sophomore year of high school in 2012.

He enrolled at USC, and during his senior year, he was the president of the entrepreneurship club. Powers details that the Beach Company reached out to USC's business school and asked if a student had interest in running a coffee shop at CanalSide.

"It wasn’t the right fit for a big national brand, and not the right time for a local company," Powers posits.

As the head of that club, the offer landed at his feet.

He hopes that The Front will help ignite more retail growth at CanalSide, which has failed to attract other retailers since opening to residents.

"Part of doing something new or worthwhile ... has always been risk," Powers says. "Look, we’ll have to see if we’re profitable when we’re open. From what I can tell right now, is it's worth it."