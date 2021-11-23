Columbia food truck Kusina Filipina offers up warm introduction to Filipino cuisine

Annabelle Mack and her daughter Ashley Schwichtenberg buzzed around their recently opened food truck on Nov. 11.

Stationed at the Forest Drive Sam's Club, it was their food truck Kusina Filipina's first foray at the location, hoping the store's dozens of employees would peruse their truck and they'd grab a handful of curious shoppers as well.

Their curiosity would be well-earned, as the Filipino food truck could be the area's only outpost of the island country's cuisine.

A wide ranging cuisine, Mack and Schwichtenberg described the food as often centered around pork and their truck's menus often offer up ham hocks and pork belly, often served with sauces that contrast with the more fatty aspects of both, and alongside rice and a pickled papaya salad. Other standouts include things like Adobo, the somewhat sweet, tangy dish.

"We're the original and only," said Schicthenberg, who also works in the local food scene. "Makes good for competition. There is none."

Only an hour in, they seemed to be off to another good start as a small gaggle of interested shoppers purchased food from them — one so keen he asked about catering for an upcoming event — and a worker asked to ensure they'd still be around come the end of her shift. It appeared things were right on track for the food truck, which the family had started operating only in the weeks prior.

Mack's found quick success with the truck since then, though she has chops cooking around town and has offered some of her Filipino cuisine in the past.

On local food-focused social media groups, the food has elicited warm reactions and a steady stream of customers whenever they pop up around town. Not that Mack has noticed, she claimed.

"I've just been cooking and prepping, but I don't even know what's going on (with customers)," she said with a laugh.

Mack and her daughter, though her four other children sometimes help as well, set up roughly five days a week mostly around the city's outer ring. It's a part of town where Mack is familiar, as she works Sundays at Perfectly Plated Cafe.

Her tenure there has predated a lifetime of cooking. Mack immigrated to the U.S. roughly 30 years ago, 21 of which she's lived in Columbia, and reminisced of cooking for friends and family for parties or other special occasions.

Meanwhile, Schwictenberg remarked that her mother often cooked hefty amounts of food for her handful of friends growing up — at times the food being such a lure that the friends would arrive before she was home.

She learned to cook growing up and found that her home's cuisine was lacking in the U.S. Mack then experimented to create her own recipes, mixing spices together until she found her own take on the Filipino food she longed for at home.

But even that food is different than what those versed in Filipino food might expect, as her mother comes from a region of the country that most visitors don't go and the food differs some from more popular areas like Manila, Schwichtenberg said.

She pointed to the humba on the menu, a ham hock stewed in a mixture of spices mainly featuring star anise, as an example.

"A lot of people ... get the Manila food," Schwichtenberg said. "When you go to the different islands, there's things that are just derivative (of the region's food)."

Mack also frequently shifts the menu, with the Nov. 11 menu featuring a BBQ Pork Chop, the aforementioned Humba, Crispy Pata or fried ham hocks, lumpia, Pancit noodles and others like a fried pork belly platter. In the weeks that passed, she's offered up a Sunday roast beef dinner, fried burrito, housemade kimchi and more.

The Humba was a standout, with the ham hock pulling apart cleanly and succulently. The fatty cut of pork was spiked with the somewhat sweet, star anise-laden sauce, offering a complex and gratifying dining experience. In a similar vein, the fried pork belly played on that dynamic as well.

The pork belly's cooking method brought crispiness, the cut a wonderfully glossy fattiness and a paired vinegar sauce spiked it in a piercing, yet welcome way. Even the humble pancit, a simple dish of noodles with chicken, offered up a subtle flavor and a welcome soft texture.

In all, the food offered up a one-of-a-kind, affordable (everything is priced under $12) entry into Mack's approach to her country's cuisine.

"I love to cook," Mack said. "You know, I missed the food back home, so I had to learn."