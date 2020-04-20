Columbia food trolley The Blended Bakery opening storefront in Lexington

The trolley now has a station. That’s roving food trolley The Blended Bakery, mind you, which announced on Sunday that it was opening its storefront in Lexington on Tuesday.

The move is slightly puzzling considering the coronavirus pandemic — which has rocked the food industry’s suppliers, restaurants and workers — but D.J. Stone says it has resulted in increased demand for their goods. The influx has been “slightly overwhelming,” explains the owner who runs the store with his wife and six kids.

“The whole reason to decide to open now versus wait for later is that we were running out of room on the trolley,” Stone shares with Free Times. “It's grown so much that we needed a kitchen.”

Stone and his family are opening Blended Bakery’s storefront at 5076 Sunset Blvd., Suite A, in the former Roly Poly chain restaurant space. He explains that they sped up the process to open the store after the demand grew.

Stone reasons, too, being a roving trolley, that the take-out only sales won’t be a new norm, just a continuation for them.

“We’re used to takeout so it's not anything new … for us it's 100 percent of our revenue,” he explains.

The opening comes four years into the business, which started as an in-home bakery before transitioning into a roving red trolley for the last three years. He says they thought the storefront would come first, rather than the trolley, but the flexibility of a mobile operation appealed to them.

Since launching it, they’ve worked in Columbia, Charleston and other spots in the state.

“The food truck was mobile so I could build my clientele and not rely on a location,” Stone says.

The Blended Bakery restaurant will serve the same food available on the trolley.

Stone describes the restaurant as coffee-shop-like, and the idea is to pair a European style bakery, where one gets their food, and the patisserie, where you get your sweets, in a farm-to-table model. Stone says they try to tweak dishes in creative ways, providing a chicken cordon bleu nudged into a wrap as an example, while their social media accounts show off dishes like a barbecue dinner pie and a german chocolate cupcake.

“We’re saying we’re more than just a sweet shop and baked goods, we have real food. It's teaching people how to eat and learn about their palate,” Stone posits.

Stone and his family live in Red Bank, and he says that they want to be a part of the Lexington community. The location puts them near other businesses for catering opportunities, he enthuses, and gives them the chance to draw in people going to and from work.

The Blended Bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch. After that, it will shift into a dessert bar with wine and coffee in the evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the hours shift to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.