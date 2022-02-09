Columbia Food and Wine Festival featuring 8 events in 'sampling the entire city'

The Columbia Food and Wine Festival continues to expand as it returns for a fifth time in late March.

The Free Times-produced event, which began in 2018, will take place across the area from March 30 to April 3 and feature a kick-off dinner from Elgin's upscale Peruvian tapas restaurant Ratio and a finale event at the Robert Mills Estate in Columbia.

“The continued growth of this (festival) from an afternoon festival to a five-day series of eight events is the result of incredible collaboration, determination and hard work from so many," Free Time Publisher Chase Heatherly said in a statement.

The festival, which started out five years ago, began as a one-day festival in Five Points and has expanded rapidly. Events will take place all over from Columbia's northeast to downtown to Lexington.

The kickoff dinner will feature three prominent Columbia chefs — Javier Uriarte of Ratio, Alex Strickland of Cayce's Black Rooster, and Boca Grande's David Grillo. The dinner also features cocktails and wine pairings from Ratio bar manager Grant McCloskey and head mixologist of Coa Agaveria Y Cocina Gerardo Gomez.

"It's very cool because you get to showcase all these different restaurants. If you came in from out of town to eat, you'd need like two weeks or more to be able to try all the different restaurants, you know, so I think doing this festival, it's like sampling the entire city at one time," Uriarte said.

The festival's marquee event, the one-day April 3 festival at Robert Mills Estate, will have over 40 restaurants, bars and other food and drink businesses offering samples.

The festival also have a number of events in the days leading up to that main event.

Local bartenders will compete in a cocktail competition held at Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art on March 31.

A children's cooking class will be taught by local chefs and available for children ages 10 and under at the EdVenture Children's Museum on the morning of April 2, while parents have the option to enjoy a coffee lounge.

Other events include a brewery and food tour of downtown Columbia, and a sushi and sake tasting event.

The Food and Wine Festival came back last fall with increased safety precautions after being postponed in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic. This year, many of those measures are being continued to keep attendees safe.

Despite the pandemic affecting how the event was held, the festival spread beyond the city limits last year and will continue to do so this year. Last year the event brought in about 1,200 attendees.

Masks will be strongly encouraged when attendees aren't actively eating or drinking. Stickers will also be provided so that people can indicate their comfort levels when it comes to things like shaking hands and getting close.

Tickets and the full schedule for the five-day event can be found at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com