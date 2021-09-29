Columbia fine dining restaurant Saluda's hires new executive chef

Fine dining restaurant Saluda’s has ended its lengthy search for its new head chef, hiring a veteran of the local dining scene from Hall’s Chophouse.

Steve Cook hired Toby Leeuw — who has cooking credentials as Hall’s executive sous chef, opening chef of Publico Kitchen and Tap and the no-longer-running Harper's — to lead his kitchen. The hire closes a search that began in late July, after longtime chef Josh Rogerson left to pursue his own restaurant.

“What Toby brings is not the sexy stuff to write about or read about. But what Toby’s going to bring is professionalism,” Cook said. “You’ll taste it on the plate and see it on the plate.”

Cook mulled conducting a regional or nationwide search for the chef but ultimately elected to stay close to home.

Cook and Leeuw had worked together at Harper's, which had filled the spot that is now Home Team BBQ. Cook was a manager and trained his now-chef Leuw. The two have known each other since then and Cook quipped that his definition of “in-house hire” fit Leuw.

“When I say in-house, it's almost in my personal sphere, my restaurant sphere. That’s kind of what Toby was,” he said. “I can’t state enough the uncertainty of bringing in somebody (outside of this area)... I was in no hurry to make a decision that’s going to affect the next five to 10 years of our restaurant.”

Saluda’s is one of only a handful of high-end dining options in Columbia and has a long-established reputation for being a go-to special occasion eatery.

Cook said the restaurant isn’t known for an oft-changing menu, but Leeuw will be given freedom to make the menu his own within the restaurant’s framework. Most changes will likely be seen as the season changes.