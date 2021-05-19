Columbia fine dining owners talk bouncing back from COVID-19

Few industries were as hampered during the COVID-19 pandemic as restaurants.
People were — and still are, to a certain degree — urged to stay home. Even as things opened up, many were uncomfortable with the idea of dining out. And though it was initially seen as a lifesaver, takeout food had little staying power as a lifeline.
Upscale restaurants were damaged the most. They rely on getting people to spend long amounts of time at tables, racking up hefty checks with fancy cocktails and entrees that easily trend above $20.
In Columbia, the fine dining scene is small, with reliable stalwarts and few newcomers. Almost all have come roaring back in the waning days of the pandemic, as pent-up demand has created a thriving period of business.
Free Times asked Mike Davis, the owner-chef of West Columbia's Terra, Eddie Wales, owner of the Vista’s Motor Supply, and Steve Cook, owner of Five Points’ Saluda’s, about COVID-19’s impact on their corner of the industry. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Free Times: What was it like running a fine dining spot in Columbia, which isn’t as known for such restaurants as Charleston or Atlanta, before the pandemic?
Eddie Wales: During normal times, I mean, it's not that much different than what we're about to get back to, I believe, for sure. Things were good, real good in Columbia, and we were busy. We were getting busier every year, especially since 2010, 2011. We came out of that recession and I feel we've just gotten stronger each year.
Mike Davis: There's definitely a market for it. There's been a couple of (bad times). The recession was a little bit of a speed bump. And once that passed, like Eddie said, it's pretty much just been each year we get a little bit busier, and I feel like we've definitely refined what we do here.
Now it's busted loose. I mean, April is probably one of our top four or five months ever, in our 15 years. So that's great. The first couple of weeks of May started out gangbusters.
Steve Cook: We trended upwards every year. When we first started, I was just trying to turn the lights on every night, literally. I didn't think about what was happening more than a day in advance. Now we're a much more professional organization, able to continually kind of cultivate talent from within. To me, that has been one of the most disruptive parts of COVID. I mean, amongst thousands of other things, it sort of splintered a lot of people's teams, especially for small family-owned places, like all of ours.
You all mentioned that after the recession things were seemingly getting better every year. Why do you think that was happening?
EW: I think a lot of it has to do with the city of Columbia. It continues to grow. The food scene gets more and more sophisticated each year — university events, hotels, businesses. And we've grown with it.
MD: But at the same time, I also think it’s food culture, just the rise of the star chef thing. Then just the inundation of food TV and “Top Chef” and all these things that these people watch. People in America, their reaction to food in general in the past 10 or 15 years, that has changed. From the fine dining kind of restaurants being like stuffy, old school to becoming more casual, and people becoming more in tune with different cuisine.
SC: I think that the growth of Columbia obviously has a lot to do with it, but I would point out that the reason why our restaurants are successful and have grown is because we're good and we do a really good job. There's plenty of people who have had restaurants in Columbia for the last 15 years that aren't in the restaurant business anymore.
You know, there's a new trendy spot that opens all the time. I see new trendy spots open and close very, very quickly. Sometimes it's a hard business. The future of fine dining, the reason why I'm very optimistic about it (is) people are always looking for the top, the cream of the crop, the experiential part of eating out.
In March 2020 — when the pandemic took hold, before the Paycheck Protection Program or other aid was created — what was going through your head?
MD: In the beginning, it was like, this is gonna be a three-week thing, a month-long thing, you know? And that was kind of what they were kind of saying in the press. It’s just like, “How can we get through this? How do we flatten the curve?” All of that stuff that came out at the very beginning was, “Hey, everybody, let's commit to this for a month, and this thing is gonna kind of go away.” It wasn't really until probably the middle of April or May, for me, when I was like, “This is not stopping.”
The unknown aspect of it was the biggest scary part for me.
EW: The uncertainty for sure.
SC: I was terrified, internally, you know, mostly because of my family. Like, I don't know how I'm going to provide for my family, if you take away our income sources.
When I started in this business, I was 26 years old, and I would check the bank deposits every day. We were just so bootstrapped. So it was sort of switching to a survival mode.
EW: You just stay positive for your staff and try to stay positive all the time anyway. So you keep doing that and I think good things will come.
There was a lot of talk about how much things would change in the industry due to this. How has that manifested, if at all, in your restaurants?
MD: I think that (other) sectors of restaurants will probably change more so than more upscale places. Just coming here, seeing the wine list, ordering the drinks and having the cocktails and having people that are passionate about all these things provide you with that experience. I still feel that part isn't going to change quite as much. Now, I could be naive to think that, but that's kind of the way that I feel, and also feel good.
EW: Yeah, people want to be taken care of. And there's a pent-up demand for it right now. I do worry that the pent-up demand might level a little bit, but I think that will be counteracted completely by the fact that there's more business travel, there's more travel in general, there's more events and things to get people out.
SC: That's one of the craziest things to me, we're busier than we've ever been and there's still no business travel. That was a huge portion of our business, especially Monday through Thursday, and there's none. We're crushing it with locals, which is really the best way to do it.
As far as how COVID changes everything, it's changed society in general. Everything is different on the other side of this than it was before. Whether that's the focus on, you know, political stuff, or just the way that people like where they want to work, what they want to do, which has come up a lot recently, “You got to pay a living wage,” and all this stuff. That's not going away.
EW: People have had time to reflect on it. It speaks to the labor crisis, a little bit. People are like, “I don't want to work like that in my life.” You know? It's changed their perspective. They hold on to their families more and it's going to change the workplace itself. We need to treat people better; you need to pay people more. I think it's all going to be for the better, for owners and employees.
What's the biggest challenge you are facing right now, aside from the labor market?
MD: Just getting used to being consistently busy again. Just handling the volume as things come back.
EW: For us, it is getting our weekday lunches up to full speed. That's the only thing that's not coming back, but I'm seeing really good things in the last couple of weeks and more business travel. Everything else jumped right back.
SC: The biggest problem that I'm seeing right now is that the supply chain is just f#!ked everywhere. I tried to get glasses for graduation weekend, right? There's no glasses.
I can't get just weird s#!t like our customer wants. I mean, it's easier to work with some of the smaller guys, but when it comes to, like, bone-in pork chops, it’s, “Oh they don't have them this week.” The customer doesn't really want to hear excuses about why you don't have one.