Columbia dessert and cocktail bar opens in The Grand on Main's basement

The Grand on Main’s basement, formerly home to an arcade-like space and home to a pour-your-own wall of beer taps, has transformed into a posh dessert and cocktail bar named The Robinson Room.

Named after the building it's inside, the Robinson building, the snug, subterranean spot will feature upscale desserts, craft cocktails, wines and bourbons. The restaurant opened Thursday and is owned by the Middleton family, the prolific developers of the 1600 block of Main Street (including The Grand) and a forthcoming North Main Street brewery. It’s a departure from the more casual, entertainment driven businesses they currently operate.

The family hired Rory Macdonald, a New York City-based pastry chef with credentials at Michelin-starred restaurants, to consult on the opening menu. They also brought on two longtime pastry chefs, Kyle Smothers and Lynn Fairweather, as permanent fixture at the Robinson Room who will also contribute to the family's other projects.

“I’ve been to all the local restaurants and there’s really nothing like it,” Fairweather told Free Times.

The State newspaper first reported the opening, and more details were unveiled in a Sept. 1 press release.

The opening menu features three items — two desserts looking to elevate the concept of a PB&J and a chocolate orange, along with an apple tarte tatin. There will be three opening cocktails, among them a smoked old fashioned and a rye-pistachio drink, all designed to pair with one of the desserts.

The cocktail side of the menu was designed by Quinn Sellers, part of the recently launched CHEF’D dinner event group.

The menus are set to change seasonally, with regular specials — like the rice pudding with peaches and toffee served during a Sept. 1 soft opening. In addition, Fairweather will take custom cake orders from customers, though that aspect isn’t available yet, restaurant spokesperson Charlotte Knoop detailed.

It’s a somewhat upscale venture for the Middletons, with each dessert costing $13, the two-person tatin priced at $16, and the cocktails ranging from $14 to $17. Indeed, there isn’t another spot in the city that quite fits the mold of what The Robinson Room is doing with its focus on upscale dessert.

Beyond the menu, the decor is decidedly trendy, with an Instagram-able aesthetic that resembles a modern basement living room.

The portfolio for the two in-house pastry chefs, Smothers and Fairweather, will also include the forthcoming Smoked, which is set to open next door. Each chef brings their own specialities, with Fairweather specializing in cakes and Smothers focused on fine-dining plated desserts.

Smothers competed on two Food Network pastry competition shows, winning one, while Fairweather brings 15 years of experience running a bakery in New York. Both are relatively new to the Columbia area, with Fairweather living here for the last year and Smothers under two months ago. They felt The Robinson Room project stood out in the city’s culinary scene.

“I think Columbia is an up-and-coming food city and I think that it's really exciting to be on the forefront of making an impact on what the Columbia food scene will be in the next 10 to 15 years,” Smothers said.

Macdonald, who formerly ran an upscale coursed dessert bar in New York City and has worked with Gordon Ramsay, was brought on about two months ago. His tenure with the restaurant ends on Sunday, but Fairweather said they hope to bring him back for future menu changes and collaboration.

Macdonald said he was unfamiliar with Columbia diner preferences when creating the opening menu, but targeted items that people can feel comfortable approaching. He reasoned that allowed the restaurant to gauge how customers respond as they formulate future menus.

For instance, he explained the chocolate orange’ dish, which appears as an orange, fits this mold. Chocolate and orange is a common flavor combination, he said, but this dish is filled with an earl grey and chocolate mousse. He said the richness of chocolate makes it difficult to put in a restaurant like The Robinson Room, but pairing it with earl grey and the exterior’s orange jelly, helps temper that and give the dish cohesion.

“What I try and do is kind of give a good mixture of sort of fine dynamics, that’s my background, but also comfort,” Macdonald told Free Times. “Let’s call it elevating that stuff without, again, being gimmicky. Still being true to what it is.”

He hoped the new spot would become the “talk of the town” and lead to the menu growing more adventurous.

“It’s different from anywhere actually, even in New York there is not places like that,” he said. “I don’t know South Carolina, but I assume it's different from down here. Which is always fun to be a part of.”

The Robinson Room opened formally on Sept. 2, with hours from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday. It is located in the basement of The Grand at 1621 Main St. Reservations can be made at resy.com