Columbia deli Enzo's expands with second location in Olympia neighborhood

Less than a year after a successful launch in Five Points, the Italian-American deli Enzo’s Delicatessen has expanded with a college-focused outpost in the Olympia Mills apartment complex.

The new Enzo’s Spuntino — which translates roughly to snack in Italian — opened last week and offers a slight changeup on the focus at the original Five Points spot.

As its name suggests, it caters to grab-and-go customers, with smaller sandwiches like paninis and breakfast bagels to pair with cold brew coffee and other caffeine options. Its grocery options are far more limited than the original store.

“We’re kind of geared towards the college students here,” said owner Joe Cardinale. “We don’t have a full grocery or a full service like we do at the other Enzo’s. … We kind of came in with our really quick service and our (brand) and it's been going really well since we opened.”

Enzo’s Spuntino is located at 600 Heyward Street, inside the Olympia Cotton Mills building and near its parking lot. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week.

Caridinale explained that he didn’t originally intend to open a second Enzo’s, yet wanted to do breakfast. He feared that offering that at the Five Points location could “cannibalize” that spot’s lunch business and instead found the Olympia location to be a better fit.

Spuntino offers a fairly streamlined menu out of its snug counter space area. Its breakfast options span bacon, Taylor ham, sausage and turkey, all paired with egg and cheese, or just plain egg and cheese. The option to upgrade to a bagel is offered, too.

Meanwhile, the lunch offerings resemble the original spot, with cold sandwiches and paninis that feature ingredients like chicken cutlets, cured meats and a variety of typical deli toppings.

It’s a fairly affordable spot, with the most expensive single item priced at $9.99.

The new spot comes with its own challenges. Cardinale noted that about five other businesses have tried to find a footing in the space, without success. Plus, it's a somewhat isolated location without any visibility from nearby streets.

To counter that, Enzo's Spuntino has dedicated parking in the apartment building’s parking lot, has put out an Instagram post detailing directions and is relying on a mixture of its new college clientele and old Five Points customer base, Cardinale said.

He reasoned the restaurant’s menu is Northeast-focused — offering a Taylor ham breakfast sandwich, for instance — and that many of the college students living in the building are from those regions.

“We kind of have a target market here with those kids,” he said. “We also have our regular customer from Five Points that are maybe looking for something a bit more lighter.”

Enzo’s original location actually celebrates its one year anniversary this week.

Cardinale’s Italian deli concept has been a quick hit in Columbia’s dining scene, garnering a solid reputation for its grocery and sandwiches. Plus, Cardinale reported that it ha catered well to the Italian-American population in the Columbia area who lacked the type of grocery items that Enzo’s offers.

He deliver those things, in part, by sourcing his ingredients from specialty providers, like a bakery in New York that creates his rolls and other breads for the sandwiches. He said a supplier assists him, but, at times, he’s sourcing them himself by driving up the coast to restock.

“Honestly it's tough getting every single thing in the store,” Cardinale explained. “They’re the key to our sandwiches.”

Cardinale is is working on his wine bar concept, slated to open next door to the Five Point’s location of Enzo’s. That’s awaiting a liquor license yet, as well as construction and hiring staff.

Depending on the abilities of the staff he hires, he said that spot’s focus could shift to either a fuller pasta menu or something more basic in the form of antipasto or fried items.

“Once we get our permit, we’re going to start the wheels turning,” he said.

Enzo’s success has spurred other developments as well. Cardinale closed the Ripper’s concept he operated out of the kitchen of the Five Points college bar Jake's on May 15.

He’s brought some of the Ripper’s concepts to the new Enzo’s, though, like its pimento cheese and a sandwich sauce.

“It was just time to focus more on Enzo’s and Italian food and Italian-American food and just sourcing good groceries, instead of doing fried chicken and burgers,” Cardinale said. “We’re trying to keep doing good stuff.”