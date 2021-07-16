Columbia chefs, bartender creating new dinner event group

One night, Josh Wilson, was tired and burnt out. The head chef at Main Street’s popular restaurant and bar Bourbon turned to his friend and former co-worker Jeffrey Neilson, now the owner of El Guapos Tacos food truck, to vent.

“Feeling a certain way, I (told him,) ‘I don’t even know if I want to be a chef anymore,'” Wilson explained.

“'No no no, you can’t do this, you owe the world your talent,” Wilson recalled his friend saying.

That night was the impetus for the new Columbia food event group CHEF’D, which stands for "curated hospitality events and fine dining." It’s made up of Wilson, Neilson, Kristen Neilson and Quinn Sellers, the beverage director of the businesses on Main Street owned by the Middleton family, including The Grand and the forthcoming Smoked, among others. Jeff, Wilson and Sellers previously worked together at The Grand.

The idea is to host pop-up events that break up the monotony of regular service at their restaurants and help fuel their desire for creativity, the Neilsons and Wilson told Free Times. In the future, they hope to collaborate with the other chefs in the city to put on events that do the same, while also bolstering the chef's visibility, along with where they work.

“We decided to create a platform where they can have creative freedom and have more of an experience with their food. The idea is not meant to step on any toes, but instead open doors,” said Kristen Neilson, Jeffrey’s wife and co-owner of their food truck.

Sellers said the group is happy to just break even on its events to accomplish these goals.

The group’s first function, a six-course Mexican-Asian-fusion dinner, is in Chapin on Aug. 30. The menu has already been released and hints at the type of dishes they hope to pull off. There are items like a sriracha pork jerk taco and a short rib braised in curry-miso and served on grits. With each, Sellers paired a cocktail or other beverage —in the short rib’s case, it’s a cucumber jalapeño ginger Thai basil margarita.

“It’s coming together very quickly, but I feel like this is meant to happen,” Sellers said in a separate interview. “It’s going to be something very special every time. ... It’s going to push the envelope.”

In an effort to make the event’s easy for other chefs and bartenders in the city to participate, and to suit their own schedules, they plan to host events on Mondays, when most restaurants are closed.

In Columbia, there’s no shortage of dinner events. Restaurants like Hampton Street Vineyard and Ratio both regularly host beverage-paired dinners, and popular food event group F2T has been putting on large-scale dinner events since its opening in 2011.

Wilson explained they want to carve their own niche with their events, which they plan to keep smaller, emphasizing the idea of a “private intimate dinner.”

“Anyone can get a meal anywhere, but is that a meal you’ll remember?” Wilson asked rhetorically.

Their first event will cost about $135, and there will be 50 tickets sold. Jeff Neilson acknowledged that the price is “ a little bit high,” but pointed out that events in Charleston and the local Gervais Street Bridge Dinner have similar, if not higher ticket prices.

“We’re trying to give (people) as much value as possible,” Jeff Neilson said.

The group is also not hosting their initial event at a restaurant, but at Kristen’s Chapin workplace, Aesthetics of Yeu. That means renting tables, chairs and other equipment to host the dinner. It also includes a pre-dinner happy hour and appetizer, as part of the ticket price, he further explained.

Once established, the group hopes to put on the events every month or two, and Neilson said he hopes that ticket prices can get closer to $120 or $100.

Those interested in the CHEF’D dinner can buy tickets here and learn more on their Instagram page.