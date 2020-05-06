Columbia chefs and bartenders detail meals and drinks you can make yourself

Stuck at home like pretty much everyone else, Columbia chefs and bartenders have had ample time to test their craft with homemade concoctions.

So Free Times decided to check in and see what they’re eating and drinking. Two Columbia chefs and two bartenders shared what they’ve been making, how it’s done and gave a few tips for the rest of us who have become our own residence’s house bartender or executive chef.

Spencer Robinson

Head bartender at The War Mouth

Spencer Robinson never delved into rum before the coronavirus hit.

“I’ve never really drank good rum or how it’s supposed to be drank,” he explains.

But the circumstances have given him ample time to explore, and he says the rum-based Ti Punch is a top-notch choice for an at-home cocktail. Robinson says that the rhum agricole variety of the spirit, which leans grassy in its flavor, is the key for the cocktail — something like Captain Morgan would be too sweet.

He suggests people should take the quarantine as a good time to explore different drinks and spirits.

“I think it’s a great time to get out of your comfort zone, we have a lot of time to play around right now.”

Ti Punch

Ingredients:

1 quarter-sized lime wheel with just enough flesh for 6-8 drops of lime juice

1 bar spoon of Demerara syrup

2 oz. Rhum Agricola Blanc (Neisson has been Robinson’s go to)

Directions:

Combine a lime quarter, sugar and rum in a rocks glass and stir without ice to mix. After stirring, the drink is ready. Add ice if preferred. Traditional way to drink is without ice, though Robinson prefers a large cube in his.

Michelle Wang

Co-owner of Miyo’s and M restaurants

Michelle Wang had made a host of dishes the day she shared her tomato soup with Free Times — tofu noodle and celery, steamed grain and beans, etc. The tomato soup was a versatile pick, with Wang explaining one could add noodles or rice to make it a standalone meal or keep it scaled back as a complementary dish.

“The tomato soup is always very good, it’s very appetizing,” Wang posits. “It’s a really clean broth, but it has a lot of taste from the ginger.”

Wang says that people should focus on cooking vegetable-forward meals while stuck at home. She says it’s a healthier way of eating, particularly compared to some things that might seem easier, like a frozen pizza.

“You want to eat living food, fresh food,” she says. “We have time, people should add more color, people should enjoy cooking.”

Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

1 lb. baby spare ribs

4 large ripe tomatoes, sliced

2 piece (1.5 lb.) winter melon, sliced

1 large ginger root, sliced

1 bunch of green onions

3 oz. white wine (Wang has used Chardonnay recently)

Directions:

Wash the spare ribs and move the ribs, ginger and green onions into the pot. Fill it 2/3 full of water and add in the wine.

Bring the water to a boil and then add in the tomato and melon. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.

Season with sea salt and serve.

Javier Uriarte

Former executive chef at Hendrix

Before Javier Uriarte was heading kitchens on his own, he was living alone and working long shifts, sometimes stretching to 12 or 13 hours a day. In those days, he turned frequently to an eggplant lasagna, a large dish that he says could feed him for up to a week.

“You can make it today, it’ll be ready tomorrow, be ready for four to five days to yourself,” Uriarte explains.

It’s a modifiable dish, too. He notes that one can make it thinner or thicker depending on preference, and in the recipe he suggests one could substitute zucchini or squash for the eggplant.

Uriarte suggests that home cooks should prep their ingredients and have them laid out ahead of cooking — what chef’s call mise en place — to ensure the cooking goes well.

“Make sure to have that done and in front of you, so you can make whatever you have to make for yourself,” he advises.

Eggplant Lasagna

Ingredients:

2-3 medium eggplants

10 roma tomatoes

10 vine-ripe tomatoes

1 yellow onion

1 bunch of thyme

1/2 bunch of basil, finely chopped

1/2 mascarpone cheese

1 pound ricotta cheese

2 pounds fresh mozzarella cheese

2 pounds panko bread crumbs

3 eggs

Flour for dusting

3 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning

3 garlic cloves

1 small shallot, finely diced

(Uriarte notes that his recipe also works with zucchini or squash.)

Directions:

Prepare tomato sauce a day ahead (or leave ample time for cooling). Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Season both types of tomatoes with the paprika, Old Bay, garlic, onions, parsley and thyme. Roast for about 1-2 hours or until tomatoes have lost most of their moisture. Blend to your desired texture and cool. (Uriarte prefers more texturized sauce).

Assemble cheese mixture. In a bowl mix the ricotta cheese, mascarpone, diced shallot, garlic and chopped basil. Refrigerate.

Prepare eggplant. Slice eggplant about 1/4 inch. Seasoned with salt and pepper, and set aside.

Make egg wash and pulse panko breading in a food processor to make finer bread crumbs. Take each slice and dust with flour, transfer to egg wash and add to the bread crumb mix, ensuring the eggplant is fully covered. Transfer crusted eggplant to a sheet pan with a rack. Repeat until all the eggplant is done and refrigerate for 20 mins. In a deep pot add two inches of canola or vegetable oil and bring to 325F. Take eggplant and carefully fry until golden brown and set aside in a sheet pan with a rack.

Assemble lasagna: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a casserole pan, start by covering the bottom of the pan with the roasted tomato sauce and add one layer fried eggplant slices. Add some dollops of cheese mixture and then fill in the empty spots with the mozzarella.

Repeat the layering steps in order until the pan is full. Bake for 40 minutes or until the cheese browns. Let rest for 40 minutes. For best results, let cool in the refrigerator overnight.

Josh Streetman

Head bartender at Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Josh Streetman recommends a drink he calls the Virtual Happy Hour. It’s a twist on what he describes as a “childhood throwback” and involves Cheerwine.

He does recommend some caution, however.

“Beware that Cheerwine, although a Southern favorite, is harder to find than toilet paper at some places,” Streetman tells Free Times in an email.

With social distancing in mind, he suggests people should avoid the quick trip to the store to get an unnecessary product. Instead he suggests that one should “Iron Chef” it and experiment with what you have on hand.

“I have been using those bulk-buying grocery store trips to make simple quarantine drinks that are fun nonetheless,” he writes, and provides using flavored sparkling water in a French 75 as an example.

Virtual Happy Hour

Ingredients:

2 oz. bourbon

1/2 oz. maraschino liquor, like Kirsch or Cherry Heering

Directions:

Top in a pint glass with Cheerwine over ice.